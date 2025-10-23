UX/UI Designer
Knightec Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Knightec Group AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Why this job is for you
You want to work in a team where collaboration, creativity, and growth are in focus. You are passionate about creating digital, user-centered products that not only look great, but also solve real problems. With us, you will play a key role in transforming ideas into digital experiences. With your strong visual design skills and commitment to user experience, you will help us create meaningful solutions for both local and global clients.
You will be part of our Hardware & Design business area, where we combine broad engineering expertise with deep specialist knowledge and a user-centered approach - developing physical products and digital experiences all the way from concept to large-scale production.
What you will do
Design and develop user-centered digital products with a strong focus on visual quality and user experience.
Own the visual delivery in our projects and ensure design aligns with both the client's brand and user needs.
Motivate and communicate design solutions and priorities.
Collaborate and co-create with our clients and teams to build innovative and user-friendly solutions.
Create and apply design components, including iconography, colors, typography, and animations, to enhance the user experience.
Prototype, user test, and iterate design solutions based on insights and feedback.
Build and implement design systems.
Lead and participate in co-creation workshops.
Qualifications
We're looking for someone with strong collaboration skills, excellent client communication, and experience working in a customer-driven and agile ways. You value a professional, yet warm, work environment where we support and inspire each other. In addition to your personal qualities, we expect you to have:
Relevant education in design.
At least 3 years of experience in similar roles, such as UX Designer or Product Designer, with a focus on visual design. Experience from both consultancy and product companies is a plus.
Experience working with customer-centered and iterative design projects.
Experience working with design systems and making decisions about the visual direction of projects.
Experience with, and good understanding of, digital accessibility.
Strong communication skills - fluent in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Meriting: experience with AI solutions, digital sustainability, public sector, MedTech, automotive, or FinTech.
An exciting journey with Knightec Group
Semcon and Knightec have joined forces to become Knightec Group. Together, we are shaping Northern Europe's leading strategic partner in product and digital service development.
With a blend of cross-functional expertise and a holistic understanding of business, we help our clients realize their strategies - from idea to finished solution. At Knightec Group, you'll find the skills, mindset, and drive needed to take on the most challenging and innovative projects.
For our employees, this means opportunities to help shape the future through meaningful projects at the very forefront of technology. Here, you'll grow and develop, and become part of something greater.
Does this sound like the place for you? Join us on our journey!
Practical information
This is a permanent position with an initial six-month probationary period, located at our office in Stockholm, Rättarvägen 3 (Solna). Travel to our clients may occur as part of the role. The start date is as soon as possible or by agreement.
Please submit your application as soon as possible, no later than 2025-11-30. If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Mikael Westh. Please note that due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec Group AB
(org.nr 559384-1058), https://www.knightecgroup.com Arbetsplats
Knightec Group Kontakt
Mikael Westh mikael.westh@knightec.se Jobbnummer
9571900