UX/UI Designer - Senior Level
2025-11-06
We're looking for a highly skilled UX/UI Designer to join an exciting digital transformation project focused on developing a new inventory management system. The assignment runs from January to October 2026, full time on-site in Lund.
Responsibilities
Analyze and define technical and operational requirements based on functional needs
Collaborate closely with designers and solution architects to develop front-end functions according to the stated design
Work hand in hand with back-end developers to ensure platform consistency
Perform and support unit, integration, and quality assurance testing
Prepare deliverables for smooth operational handover
Requirements
Proven ability to analyze and evaluate existing UI/UX design and gather insights from stakeholders and users
Experience documenting research findings, insights, and recommendations
Strong presentation skills with the ability to communicate design strategies and secure stakeholder buy-in
Experience working in agile teams or with Lean UX / Design Sprint methods
Excellent knowledge of tools such as Sketch, Photoshop, and InVision
Ability to create graphics and icons for development use
Exceptional sense of visual composition, interaction flow, and usability
Minimum 5 years' experience as a UX/UI Designer in complex digital environments
Other requirements
Ability to work on-site in Lund without relocation
A portfolio must be included in the application
CV should be submitted in English
Details
Start date 2026-01-01 End date 2026-10-31 Location Lund, Sweden
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
