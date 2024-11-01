UX / UI Designer - Retail
JobBusters AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-11-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Trelleborg
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Job DescriptionAre you passionate about creating user experiences that seamlessly blend digital and physical environments? We're looking for an experienced UX Designer to join our team on a 3-month consulting assignment in Malmö, with the potential for local, co-located work.As a UX Designer, you will play a vital role in shaping user experiences that resonate with customers in retail settings. Your work will involve collaborating closely with engineers and other stakeholders to design intuitive, user-centered interfaces for web and app platforms.This assignment offers the opportunity to contribute to projects that blend innovation and practical solutions in a collaborative, dynamic environment. If you're a UX designer with a keen understanding of both digital technologies and in-store realities, we'd love to hear from you!Apply now to embark on a creative journey with us!
Qualifications You have at least 3-5 years' experiencein UX design.
You are proficient in Figma and familiar with tech stacks for web and app development.
It is an advantage if you havea background in retail.
You are fluent in English and preferably also in Swedish.
Personal Qualities
For this UX Designer role, we're looking for someone who embodies certain key personal qualities. The ideal candidate is approachable, fostering an open and collaborative atmosphere where team members feel comfortable sharing ideas and feedback. They should be humble, showing self-awareness and valuing input from others without letting ego get in the way of progress. Additionally, curiosity is essential - we seek someone who naturally explores new ideas, asks insightful questions, and stays informed about the latest trends in design and technology. These qualities are crucial for thriving in a collaborative team environment and navigating the challenges of creating user experiences tailored to a dynamic retail setting.
Company DescriptionOur client is a privately held retail and financial company that owns the intellectual property rights to the franchisees' department stores. Their department stores are located around the world and are well known in every household.
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
SalaryAs agreed.
Admission and ApplicationFull time, office hours. Our client want the consultant to start 18-nov-2024and the assignment is expected to run until28-feb-2025 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters and workas a consultantfor our exciting client in Malmö. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
My Johansson my.johansson@jobbusters.se 0737-138213 Jobbnummer
8990153