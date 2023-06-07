UX/UI Design Director
2023-06-07
At TTK Games we are fuelled by a passion to inspire, connect, and entertain.
We're seeking an individual who can help us continue to break boundaries, lead by example, and deliver on our promise to players.
What you will do
Define the UX/UI vision for the game - Align the UX/UI direction with the overall game & design direction.
Manage and mentor a team of UX/UI designers - provide guidance, feedback and career coaching. Foster a collaborative and creative environment that encourages communication and a problem-solving mentality.
Oversee the entire UX/UI design process from concept to implementation. Ensure that the UX/UI design enhances the usability, satisfaction & engagement of the game.
Collaborate closely with all crafts to ensure a cohesive integration of UX/UI design elements into targeted elements of the game.
Develop and implement surveys, questionnaires, and user testing protocols to gather external and internal feedback on the user experience - collect, analyze, and interpret user feedback results to identify patterns, trends, and opportunities for improvement.
Report directly to the Senior Design Director
Who you are
Proven experience as a UX Design Director or similar role within the gaming industry
You are a great collaborator. You understand that great games are not created by a single individual but rather the collaborative effort of an entire team.
Strong leadership and management skills
Proficiency in Unreal Engine or similar.
You stay updated on industry trends - you got an eye on the latest advancements and trends within Ai & game development.
