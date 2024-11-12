UX Researcher
Xpertec Solutions AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Haninge Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Haninge
2024-11-12
, Ödeshög
, Hjo
, Vadstena
, Boxholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Xpertec Solutions AB i Haninge
About xpertec:
Xpertec Solutions is a premium consultants and recruitment solution provider with customers and operations all over Sweden. Our mission is to connect businesses with skilled professionals who can contribute to their growth and success. With our extensive network and industry expertise, we streamline the recruitment process and save businesses time and effort.
About the role:
We are looking for an experienced UX researcher to join our team. You will be responsible for helping define and drive the future of our products. You will be required to ascertain what our users need from our products by conducting research, working with cross-functional teams, and performing usability studies. These responsibilities also include inspiring change, delivering oral and written presentations, evaluating qualitative and quantitative data, and helping the UX team better understand what would make a user's experience more intuitive, accessible, and seamless.
Key Responsibilities:
Conduct primary and secondary user research
Conduct and evaluate quantitative and qualitative research
Perform market and ethnographic research
Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and evaluate research topics
Plan and implement user research strategies and methodologies
Advocate research findings to diverse audiences through written and oral presentations
Mentor and coach junior UX researchers on the team
Perform usability studies with consumers
Ask questions, gather data, and analyse data
Use a diverse set of UX research tools
Education & Experience:
Five or more years of UX research experience
Bachelor's or MS in a human behaviour related field (or equivalent and demonstrable work experience)
Ability to quickly and effectively share research results
Ability to perform all research-related tasks including research, planning, evaluating, and iteration
Ability to formulate specific, answerable, and practical questions
Ability to collaborate effectively with stakeholders and act as a strategic partner in product decisions
Experience with remote testing tool
Preferred Skills:
A strong desire for creative problem-solving with a positive attitude
Excellent time-management skills
Interpersonal Communication and Writing Skills
Problem Solving and Critical Thinking Skills
Collaboration and Teamwork Skills
What we offer:
We offer an enriching and lucrative opportunity for the next step in advancement of your career. We take pride in matching a role that suits your skill set and serves the need of our client. We support a balanced and well-adjusted work lifestyle, flexible work locations and hybrid working options.
Be inspired to grow within the role, experience the freedom to be yourself and the ability to watch your ideas come to life. We encourage transparent communication. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Xpertec Solutions AB
(org.nr 556924-1382) Jobbnummer
9008073