The BlueVi Product team is looking for an UX developer for our new BlueVi product line and work on designing an awesome and great new user experience for our users!
Are you our next UX designer?As an UX designer in the BlueVi product team you will be involved in designing a first-class user experience for our users, you'll be designing and researching the way company doctors, case managers, employer and employee users interact with our product. You'll be working primarily with digital user journeys, conducting different types of research, interviews and testing of design concepts for product features or other product related deliverables. One example of this could be mapping a customer journey in order to identify issues, points of improvement. Another example could be testing and evaluating design proposals for an awesome new feature!
In your role as UX designer you will get to:
Contribute to the future direction of UX for our BlueVi product, a leading product in absence management by researching, user testing & performing design execution on innovative design projects
Work with Figma and user research tools such as DovetailPresent findings to teams and stakeholders
Join team meetings and events
Join monthly UX Inspiration sessions and social events together with Visma's design community of 180+ designers
What is the BlueVi Product team?
The team consists of 2 UX designers (3 with you included!), product owners and a crack team of software engineers! Our team is located throughout Europe: in The Netherlands, Greece and Bulgaria. For this position the location can be
Who are we looking for?
Talented individuals within user experience, interaction design, service design, product design, graphic design, digital design, design research or related fields.
Independent and initiative taking individuals.
Passionate, curious minds who are eager to learn and collaborate
Fluent English speaker
