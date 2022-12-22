UX Designer
For 25 years we have challenged the status quo in the hotel industry, and we promise to continue to do so. Nordic Choice Hotels is no ordinary firm, and hence, seek extraordinary talents to join our never changing passion to deliver the best guest satisfaction in the industry.
During 2016 we established a new company within Nordic Choice Hotels called eBerry. Its main mission is to transform the digital landscape for how our guests book, travel and interact with us. Our ambition is high, we want to create the world's best guest journey, offering our guests the ability to have a seamless and hassle free travel experience and a world class Loyalty community.
eBerry was established in 2016 as a subsidiary of the Nordic Choice Hospitality Group with the mission to transform the digital landscape for how our guests travel, book their stay and interact with us. Our ambition is high - we want to create the best customer experience within the hospitality industry by offering our guests a seamless and hassle-free travel experience. To deliver on this promise, we are building a team that will be in charge of all our customer-facing technology and development. Working within tech means that you are part of a team that supports guest bookings at over 200 different hotels in more than 33,000 individual rooms.
At eBerry we live and breathe agile. We want to be fast paced and provide an environment that endorses challenges and an experimental mindset. We are a flat organization with a warm and inclusive culture. It's important to us that all our colleagues and employees feel welcome and seen. Our ambition is to change the hospitality industry and make it more digitally accessible for everyone. We believe in what we do and we are encouraged to have an innovative approach. We have a real impact and create valued experiences for our guests, as well as other employees at our hotels.
What you will be doing:
Working within the hotel business means that we are always working closely with our guests. Both in the beginning of their journey where they explore our services and offering and when they are booking a room, but also during their stay at the hotel and afterwards. You will be working closely with our app and web product managers and our cross functional teams to deliver excellent user experience for all of our features in our web and app products.
You will conduct user research and understand our users goals and needs. You will create user stories, personas based on findings from user research. Take a user centered approach, create prototypes and wireframes for native apps and web, with the ability to iterate design solutions rapidly and also conduct usability testing.
In this role, you will also be a part of our rebranding journey which is a part of our new strategy where we plan to remake Nordic Choice from a traditional hotel company to become a universe of offers and experiences. This will result in many new projects in the upcoming year and the opportunity to influence the company's future.
Who we think you are:
For this role we are looking for someone who has some years of experience in the UX field, experience working with double diamonds methodology, and be able to design solutions for iOS, Android, responsive web. You need to be proficient in using the Figma tool for prototyping and following design system guidelines, and able to conduct usability testing. We also would like you to have an education in UX or interactive design.
We believe that you are a great team player that likes to have fun with your colleagues and inspire others. To thrive here you have the ability to collaborate with other UX designers & product teams in a rapidly changing environment. We do believe you have strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders. Like challenging others' common perception of how our guests perceive our products and discussing design solutions. We believe that you are detail oriented and a critical thinker, but with a positive "we can do it" attitude. You have an aptitude for problem solving and logical thinking and constantly have an eye on the next innovation and the latest trends.
Sounds interesting?
Great, because we would love to get to know you too! Submit your application below and let us tell you more! Interviews will be held on a rolling basis so don't wait with your application. Any further questions? Feel free to send an email to Hugo.Lantz@choice.se
