UX Design Lead
2025-01-28
Are you passionate about creating intuitive, efficient, and lovable software experiences? Do you have a knack for turning complex requirements into elegant designs that enhance user satisfaction? If so, ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems is looking for a Design Lead to join our IoT Platform Team and redefine user experiences for our cutting-edge applications. Join our team and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What you would do as Design Lead
As a Design Lead, you will drive the UX and UI design for our Insight web client and mobile applications, ensuring they deliver exceptional value and simplicity to end-users. Collaborating closely with product management, development teams, and end users, you will oversee the full design lifecycle, from ideation to validation.
You would also:
Leading and coordinating design efforts within the IoT Platform team.
Developing UX designs, wireframes, and user flows for new features.
Creating UI designs, layouts, and assets to guide the development team.
Ensuring consistency with our design system and style guide.
Collaborating with developers to translate designs into functional applications.
Conducting usability testing and validating user feedback for continuous improvement.
The skills and experience you need
To be successful in the role, we are looking for someone who has:
5+ years of experience in UX and UI design, specifically for web frontends and mobile applications, with a strong focus on end-user value.
Proficiency in Figma, Adobe XD, and similar design and prototyping tools, along with familiarity with JIRA, Azure DevOps, or similar platforms.
Proficiency in English in both written and verbal communication.
Preferably, experience in IoT domain applications or within industry-specific UX/UI development.
The ideal candidate is a collaborative and communicative team player who excels at coordinating design efforts and ensuring alignment with agile methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban. They bring a creative, open, and innovative mindset, coupled with a deep understanding of customer and end-user needs, to deliver exceptional design solutions.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it is online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
A competitive salary and incentive schemes.
The opportunity to work with a great group of people in a dynamic and cooperative environment.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait.
We are building diverse and inclusive teams and encourage applications from all who can envision themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here.
To ensure that your personal information is secure, we do not review any applications sent via email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, please send an email to Khalil Kabakibi, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at Khalil.kabakibi@assaabloy.com
.
Let's together create a safer and more open world!
