User Experience Manager

Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in eHealth with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our eHealth solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of UX within our R&D organization, leading the R&D UX team to drive design decisions that benefits thousands of users within the healthcare sector.
In this role, you will play a key part in defining UX best practices, ways of working, ensuring design consistency across R&D products, with a superior user experience. As a leader, you will mentor, plan, and lead our UX team while fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
The role will be a mix of being a manager with line responsibility for UX members in R&D Linköping and Stockholm and working hands-on with UX design together with the team.
Leadership at Cambio builds on trust, openness, and safety. It is important for us to treat everyone with dignity, respect, and fairness. We use failures as learning opportunities and a way to stimulate development.
Our leaders must always "walk the talk" and lead by example. About you The ideal candidate will possess a strong user-experience background, great leadership skills, and the ability to communicate effectively with a diverse range of stakeholders. You are a leader who encourages new ways of thinking and working to drive progress and improvements. Your results-oriented mindset ensures that you consistently focus on delivering value in everything you do. Adaptable, resilient and you thrive in dynamic environments. You excel in collaboration, building strong relationships across the organization to achieve common goals.
Requirements
5+ years of experience in Software development roles including experience in UX design for software development and knowledge of various UX methods and tools.
Great leadership and team management skills
Ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment
Bachelor's degree in Cognitive science, Computer Science, Information Technology, Graphical/interaction design, or a related field (master's degree preferred).
Place of employment: Linköping or Stockholm
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment:Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located andhave the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
