User Experience Designer
2025-03-19
Calling all UX designers with a passion for designing innovative customer experiences that make people feel right at home. Do you have a visionary mindset with a playful spirit and a love for collaboration? Then, it's a match!
We're on the lookout for UX Designers who are curious and natural talents in systematic thinking. Your ability to work in a collaborative environment and jump into existing product processes is just as important as your UX design skills, so bring your teamwork A-game!
As a UX Designer in Range, you'll be working alongside some of the world's most talented designers, engineers, and product managers, influencing product decisions in a data and user-centric approach and translating the IKEA vision into reality through your UX design contributions. You'll be a strategic thinker, always looking at the big picture, while also paying attention to every detail to ensure we're delivering quality and intuitive digital experiences for our customers of all levels of use.
You will be joining a team that lives and breathes collaboration! We love to bounce ideas off one another and build on each other's strengths to create even better products.
In this role, you will join the Digital Product Area Engineering team, working with co-workers, partners, and suppliers. Your primary focus will be to enhance the co-worker experience, ensuring seamless and efficient digital solutions.
Your Main Responsibilities:
Gather and analyze user needs, business goals, and technical capabilities to inform UX decisions.
Challenge and refine existing solutions by driving innovation, creativity, and user-centric thinking.
Design user flows, journeys, and interaction patterns to enhance digital product experiences.
Create prototypes and lead user research and usability testing to validate design decisions.
Collaborate with Developers, Digital Product Leaders, and fellow designers to ensure seamless implementation.
Ensure that all designs deliver exceptional user experiences aligned with business objectives.
Facilitate workshops and research sessions with cross-functional stakeholders, including Business, Technology, and Subject Matter Experts.
Advocate for human-centered design and prioritize solutions that benefit users, society, and sustainability.
Partner with the UX Manager to define and drive long-term UX strategies and develop future-oriented design concepts.
What We're Looking For:
5+ years of experience designing innovative digital solutions with a deep understanding of modern product development processes.
Expertise in storytelling, user flows, wireframing, and usability, making complex technology intuitive and accessible.
Strong proficiency in design systems and UI design.
Proven ability to design for both internal digital products and third-party integrations.
A systems thinker who considers the broader impact of design decisions.
Background in Interaction Design, Industrial Design, or a related field is a plus.
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Malmö, with occasional travel to Älmhult as needed for business purposes.We are actively interviewing and encourage you to apply as soon as possible. A portfolio is required.
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Aorui at aorui.pu1@inter.ikea.com
.The application deadline is 1st April.
About Inter IKEA Group
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. All to create a better everyday life for the many people. The Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - the worldwide IKEA franchisor - as well as range development, Supply and certain industry activities.
