UI/UX Designer
We are currently looking for a talented UI/UX designer to join our client's team where passion for understanding humans drives the creation of valuable, usable, and desirable digital products. Be part of an agile environment that values continuous learning and enhancement.
About the role
As a UI/UX Design Consultant, you will be part of a cross-functional product team working with digital services connected to innovative products. You will contribute across the full design process - from research and concept development to detailed UI design and design system evolution.
We are looking for someone with 3-5 years of experience in UX and UI design who is passionate about advocating for users and creating valuable, usable, and desirable digital experiences.
You are offered
A 6-months consultant assignment with possibility of extension and long term employment for the right person
The opportunity to influence digital products in a global and innovation-driven environment
A collaborative and agile setup where design plays a central role
A part of a dynamic team committed to continuous development and innovation, where your passion for user advocacy will directly shape product success.
Work tasks
This role involves driving user-centered design from research to detailed UI, contributing to our Design System, and facilitating collaborative workshops to ensure impactful digital product development.
User research and usability testing
Formulate user goals
Concept design
Detailed UI design
Plan and moderate cross-functional workshops
Continuous development and enhancement of Design System
Facilitate meetings and workshops for Design System ownership
We are looking for
Has 3-5 years of relevant experience in UX and UI design
Has experience designing digital services (web and/or app)
Is confident working throughout the full design process
Is proficient in Figma
Has experience working with Design Systems
Excellent communication skills
Proficiency in English
It is meritorious if you have
Knowledge of Zero height
Experience with Usability test
Experience with Workshop Facilitation
Experience with User Research
Experience with Concept Design
Proficiency in Swedish
Educational background in Digital Design
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Have a strong passion for understanding people and user behavior
Are a collaborative and humble team player
Have an agile mindset and embrace a test-learn-iterate approach
Demonstrate strong self-leadership and accountability
Communicate clearly and confidently with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
