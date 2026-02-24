UI/UX Designer
Academic Work Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2026-02-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a talented UI/UX designer to join our client's team where passion for understanding humans drives the creation of valuable, usable, and desirable digital products. Be part of an agile environment that values continuous learning and enhancement.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a UI/UX Design Consultant, you will be part of a cross-functional product team working with digital services connected to innovative products. You will contribute across the full design process - from research and concept development to detailed UI design and design system evolution.
We are looking for someone with 3-5 years of experience in UX and UI design who is passionate about advocating for users and creating valuable, usable, and desirable digital experiences.
You are offered
• A 6-months consultant assignment with possibility of extension and long term employment for the right person
• The opportunity to influence digital products in a global and innovation-driven environment
• A collaborative and agile setup where design plays a central role
• A part of a dynamic team committed to continuous development and innovation, where your passion for user advocacy will directly shape product success.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role involves driving user-centered design from research to detailed UI, contributing to our Design System, and facilitating collaborative workshops to ensure impactful digital product development.
• User research and usability testing
• Formulate user goals
• Concept design
• Detailed UI design
• Plan and moderate cross-functional workshops
• Continuous development and enhancement of Design System
• Facilitate meetings and workshops for Design System ownership
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has 3-5 years of relevant experience in UX and UI design
• Has experience designing digital services (web and/or app)
• Is confident working throughout the full design process
• Is proficient in Figma
• Has experience working with Design Systems
• Excellent communication skills
• Proficiency in English
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge of Zero height
• Experience with Usability test
• Experience with Workshop Facilitation
• Experience with User Research
• Experience with Concept Design
• Proficiency in Swedish
• Educational background in Digital Design
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Have a strong passion for understanding people and user behavior
• Are a collaborative and humble team player
• Have an agile mindset and embrace a test-learn-iterate approach
• Demonstrate strong self-leadership and accountability
• Communicate clearly and confidently with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15117641". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9759395