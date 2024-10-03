UI/UX Designer
2024-10-03
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses and Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. Our growth is made possible by the dedicated team of hundreds behind the scenes. From software developers and product managers to designers and strategists, Team UI is driven to achieve our common goal: Rethinking IT. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons - all while shaping the future of connectivity.
Join forces with us on our mission to build a better IT industry. We are currently looking for a highly skilled UI/UX Designer to our team in Stockholm, Sweden.
Responsibilities
Design high-quality and user-friendly interfaces for web and mobile. For example UniFi Network app, UniFi Protect app, ui.com, store.ui.com, design.ui.com.
Navigate an agile work environment, iterating quickly with a focus on maintaining high quality.
Embrace a design-first approach, pushing the boundaries of design by working on new and innovative ideas for our products.
Actively participate in various projects and voice your ideas on design improvements
Requirements
Expert level UI/UX design skills
Minimum 2-year experience designing interfaces for web and mobile
Highly proficient in Figma
Strong interest in working hands-on with design
Analytical thinking
Highly proficient in English (written and spoken)
Nice to have
Knowledge about networking & wireless technologies
Experience with Adobe After Effects or any other animation tool for interactions
Skills in Cinema 4D or Blender
Benefits
International work environment
Compensation package matching global standards
Wellness allowance, occupational pension and medical insurance
Five weeks holiday per year
Flexible work hours
Modern office space in central Stockholm (Epicenter)
Lunch at the office 3 x per week
