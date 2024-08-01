UI Engineer - AI/Machine Learning Integration
2024-08-01
Do you love building user interfaces that bring complex data to life? Are you passionate about machine learning and its potential to revolutionise user experiences? If so, then we want to hear from you!
We are seeking a talented UI Engineer to join our team and play a pivotal role in integrating our cutting-edge machine learning models with our core SaaS platform. You will be responsible for translating model outputs into clear, actionable insights through a visually appealing and intuitive user interface.
We have the data - come work with us!
The world is changing in the way we consume products, from ownership to usership, and DigitalRoute is positioned in the centre of the transition. Because, when enterprises pivot to usage-based business models, they often make an unfortunate discovery. Their systems weren't built to handle the massive data volumes and complexity that usage-based models generate. This causes them to leak revenue and respond too slowly to customer demand. DigitalRoute solves this by creating a real-time usage data layer for enterprises. Our products transform raw usage data into clear information for billing, in real time and at high scale.
At DigitalRoute we are shifting our focus from moving data at scale to delivering new insight and value out of the data we process. We call this Usage Intelligence: anomaly detection, usage forecasting, churn prediction, etc.. This new value creation heavily relies on artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques.
What you'll do
Collaborate with Product Managers and Data Scientists to understand machine learning model functionalities and outputs.
Design and develop user interfaces for integrating machine learning model APIs with the existing SaaS platform.
Translate complex model results into clear and actionable visualizations using dashboards and other UI elements.
Ensure seamless integration with the platform's native UI and user experience for a cohesive feel.
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code using modern front-end technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).
Conduct thorough testing across different browsers and devices to ensure optimal performance.
Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and advancements in UI/UX design and machine learning visualization techniques.
What you'll bring
3+ years of experience as a UI Engineer or in a similar front-end development role.
Proven ability to design and develop user interfaces that are both visually appealing and user-friendly.
Self-driven, opinionated, and autonomous work ethic.
Strong understanding of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript (including frameworks like React, Node).
Experience with integrating APIs and data visualization libraries.
Familiarity with machine learning concepts and a passion for its potential applications.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams.
A meticulous eye for detail and a commitment to writing clean and well-documented code.
Experience with GitHub and GitHub CI/CD processes.
Experience with building dashboards and data visualization tools.
Knowledge of accessibility best practices.
Understanding of SaaS development principles and familiarity with at least one of the major cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure, OCI)
We apply continuous selection, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
DigitalRoute wants to be part of an inclusive and diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths.
We offer a competitive salary and benefits package, along with the opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology that is making a real impact. If you are a talented UI Engineer who is excited to push the boundaries of human-machine interaction, then we encourage you to apply! Så ansöker du
