UI Developer Android
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, and connectivity platform.
We're looking for a UI Developer Android to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
Join the team developing Electrolux's design system implementation. Build user interface components for Android in our Design System that will be used by all Android implementations in our connected ecosystem. Work closely with designers and other developers in both the connected experience teams and within the Design System team. Bring the technical excellence and collaboration skills we need in the heart of our digital transformation.
In detail, you will:
• Develop Android UI components in Jetpack Compose for our Design System, SHAPE.
• Ship small reliable frequent releases of production grade software together with the rest of the team.
• Constantly improve the efficiency and quality the Design System brings to our experience development.
• Collaborate closely with designers, user researchers, other UI developers (iOS, Flutter, Web) in the Design System team.
• Interact closely with the developer users of your components in the experience development teams.
• Make our team be the model for a the new normal in Design System component development.
Who you are:
• You have 2+ years of experience in specializing in Android user interface development.
• You have experience in developing components in a Design System that is used in production for a significant number of users.
• You have expert knowledge in Jetpack Compose.
• You need to master at least two of the following competence areas and quickly learn what good looks like for the others:
• Design tokens for brand management in UI code.
· Modern test automation methods and tools for UI component development.
· Release management for Design Systems.
· Using systems for translation and internationalization.
· Instrumenting code and using analytics tools for user feedback management of performance vitals in production. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178) Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
8455924