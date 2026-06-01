UI Designer
Avaron AB / Grafiska jobb / Lund Visa alla grafiska jobb i Lund
2026-06-01
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help bring order and structure to an existing UX library in Figma. The focus of the role is to organize a large set of icons, components, and objects, and turn an already established library into something far more consistent, usable, and easier to maintain.
You will work closely with an existing UX team that can guide you in the beginning, while also giving you room to take ownership of the work once you are up to speed. This is a hands-on assignment for someone who enjoys details, structure, and the kind of design work that improves the foundation for others.
It is an interesting opportunity if you like creating clarity in complex design libraries and want to make a visible impact in Figma.
Job DescriptionYou will organize icons, symbols, components, and objects in an existing UX library in Figma.
You will structure the library using atomic design principles to make it easier to navigate, reuse, and maintain.
You will map and sort existing design assets and help establish a clearer system for how they are grouped and managed.
You will create and refine components in Figma with a strong focus on consistency and usability.
You will collaborate closely with other UX resources and contribute to a more structured way of working within the design library.
You will improve the small details that make the overall system more reliable and easier for the team to use.
RequirementsYou have solid experience working in Figma.
You have experience with UI design work.
You are confident creating and working with components in Figma.
You are skilled at organizing and structuring design assets in a clear and systematic way.
You have a sharp eye for detail and enjoy improving the quality of small but important elements.
You are comfortable collaborating with a UX team and working independently after onboarding.
You are comfortable completing a drug test before the assignment starts.
Nice to haveUnderstanding of HMI or SCADA design work.
An extra level of patience and endurance for detail-heavy work involving many icons and symbols.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7827397-2028099". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9939352