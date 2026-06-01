Data & AI Solution Lead
Axel Arigato AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-01
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We are looking for our next Data & AI Solution Lead. This role sits at the heart of how Axel Arigato uses data, AI, and integration technology to run and grow the business, owning our data warehouse, reporting tools, integration layer, and AI applications across all business systems.
You will be accountable for the architecture, performance, reliability, and maintenance of these platforms, ensuring they remain stable, scalable, and optimized as we evolve. Working within IT in cross collaboration with our business and partners, you will connect daily operations to strategic project delivery and keep our data, integration, and AI capabilities aligned with where Axel Arigato is headed.
WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR
You are a technically grounded leader with a genuine curiosity for data and emerging AI capabilities. You bring structure and clarity to complex, cross-functional environments and know how to translate business outcomes into architecture decisions. Collaborative by nature, you build trust across teams and hold yourself and others to high standards of governance and delivery.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Own the architecture of our data warehouse, AI, and integration platforms within the domain.
Lead cross-functionally across business, IT, and partners to align data and AI technology with business goals, from daily operations to strategic project delivery.
Be responsible for technical development, including hands-on day-to-day maintenance.
Execute and evolve the AI roadmap in close collaboration with the AI Innovation Lead.
Establish and own data governance frameworks, ensuring data quality, consistency, and compliance, together with our data engineer.
Lead integration work across new initiatives in collaboration with solution leads across the team, owning technical specifications and drafting them hands-on when needed.
Manage external IT consultants and vendors across planning, ordering, follow-up, and delivery.
Establish and evolve ways of working in line with agile principles, processes, and governance.
Act in alignment with DROP values and the Axel Arigato Company Code of Conduct.
ARE YOU THE ONE?
Minimum 5 years of experience in data engineering, systems development, integrations, and solution architecture.
Minimum 3 years of experience leading and motivating cross-functional or agile teams.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Engineering, or equivalent experience.
Strong understanding of data warehouse, ETL/ELT pipelines, API design, and AI application development.
Competence in data governance, integration architecture, and event-driven systems.
Experience working in a fast-paced release and development environment.
Excellent communication skills - able to translate technical topics clearly for non-technical stakeholders.
Data-driven mindset - a proactive problem solver who is structured, value-driven, and open to change.
HERE'S HOW TO APPLY
If you are ready to shape how Axel Arigato uses data and AI to move faster and smarter, apply today and join the next chapter of our creative journey.
Apply by submitting your CV. We also welcome a short cover letter telling us why you think you would be a great fit for this role. Please do not include a photo or date of birth with your application; our recruitment process is competency based.
We review applications continuously and the position may be filled before the closing date.
DETAILS
Reports to: Head of IT & PMO
Role Type: Full Time
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Work Mode: On-Site
Direct Reports: No
Financial Responsibility: No
Start Date: ASAP
A BIT ABOUT AXEL ARIGATO
Founded in Sweden in 2014 by Albin Johansson and Max Svärdh, AXEL ARIGATO was born with a disruptive mindset, modernising and democratising the sneaker landscape through a blend of style, quality, community and a digital-first approach.
Grounded in Scandinavian minimalism and elevated with playful, intentional details, every piece is designed with care: crafted to move globally, worn with individuality.
What began online expanded into physical spaces built for energetic cultural exchange: stores and experiences where conversations, performances and unexpected activations dissolve the boundaries between brand and culture.
Today, AXEL ARIGATO continues to evolve with purpose via a people-powered approach. It shows up where culture happens: on streets, at events and across cities.
Built on curiosity. Driven by connection.
OUR VALUES
DROP: Diversity, Respect, Openness and Passion are our core values. We are an equal opportunity employer and welcome applications from all backgrounds. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7777090-2028065". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axel Arigato AB
(org.nr 556953-0438), https://axelarigato.teamtailor.com
Stora Badhusgatan (visa karta
)
411 21 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Axel Arigato Jobbnummer
9939340