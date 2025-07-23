TS Field Engineer
Baxter Medical AB / Sjukhusteknikerjobb / Sigtuna
2025-07-23
This is where you save and sustain lives
At Baxter, we are deeply connected by our mission. No matter your role at Baxter, your work makes a positive impact on people around the world. You'll feel a sense of purpose throughout the organization, as we know our work improves outcomes for millions of patients.
Baxter's products and therapies are found in almost every hospital worldwide, in clinics and in the home. For over 85 years, we have pioneered significant medical innovations that transform healthcare.
Together, we create a place where we are happy, successful and inspire each other. This is where you can do your best work.
Join us at the intersection of saving and sustaining lives-where your purpose accelerates our mission.
The Field Engineer is responsible for the service activity on products supplied by Baxter/Hillrom in Nordics and base of operations is in Rosersberg - Stockholm. They will need to undertake their duties in compliance with assigned company procedures (e.g. Control of Service Documentation, Environmental Health & Safety).
Key Responsibilities:
Install, service, repair and maintain products, distributed by Baxter/Hillrom in the defined area of responsibility as per the defined service documentation and the quality system framework.
Establish & maintain timely customer communications & relationships, along with other key partners (e.g. team members and business units).
Report all relevant service activity, ensuring updated and accurate service data in the service system (all work orders should be closed within the same day).
Responsible for maintaining and documenting the assigned calibration equipment.
Provide technical support for in-bound calls from customer & patients, document the job on the system and undertake the relevant actions.
Maintain up-to-date technical competence in assigned products by effectively completing the relevant training and development.
Find opportunities for new business or business growth for products & services and raise to the relevant partners (e.g. account managers, Inside Sales).
Review KPIs regularly and adapt the working practices to ensure service level is maximised.
Plan and perform qualified technical training to distributors, partners, and colleagues.
Coordinate and disseminate technical updates and bulletins.
Be the technical guide and support for customers, account managers and engineers. This includes being the technical issue point for the designated product group.
Raise and communicate updates to the monthly SME calls.
Represent UKIN interests in EMEA/Global technical community.
Provide technical feedback into contracts & tender submissions.
Job Requirements:
Practical experience within medical industry.
Degree, HNC/HND or equivalent level qualification in the relevant engineering field is preferable, but not essential.
Good IT knowledge on general connectivity, network integration of devices, wireless protocols, mobile network technologies, software support and cyber security standards would be advantageous.
Frequent and regular travel within the assigned geographical region in Sweden/Nordics.
Driving license.
Fluid in Swedish and English language. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Baxter Medical AB
(org.nr 556171-0657)
Metallvägen 47 (visa karta
)
195 72 ROSERSBERG
Lager Jobbnummer
9435128