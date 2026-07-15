Treasury Controller Business Area Naval
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2026-07-15
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Treasury Controller Business Area Naval
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Do you want to work in a dynamic and international environment at a company where you as an employee get great responsibility and good development opportunities? We need you who want to take part in our continued journey towards being a company at the forefront. Maybe it might be you we are looking for?
Your role
As a Treasury Controller you will be a part of the Finance team at BA Naval and you will be one out of two Treasury Controllers. As a Treasury Controller, you will support the BA in treasury matters, mostly relating to currency risks and trade finance solutions. You need to be able to identify and detect treasury related questions in order to give adequate attention and action for those matters. You will support the sales organization and projects with advice regarding fx currency risk exposure and trade finance related matters in tenders and throughout the project life cycle. You will be supported by Group Treasury, located in Linköping.
The key responsibility areas will include:
Currency risk - identify and manage currency exposure and flows via Group Treasury
Trade Finance - identify and manage need for trade finance products and solutions
Cash management - responsible for the bank account structure within the cash pools, manage funding and deposits and cash flow forecasting for the BA
Insurance - update information and values for insurances policies
Reporting - treasury related reports and accounting for month end closing
Construct routines for the BA in order to be compliant with Saab Treasury Policy and Directives
The above responsibilities involves support to procurement as well as the sales organization and is important both during the Business Winning and the Business Execution phase.
Your profile
We are looking for an action oriented Treasury Controller with communication skills and have the will to cooperate with others. You will have a lot of internal contacts and will work in close cooperation with sales representatives as well with project managers and Group Treasury. To be successful in this position it is important to have integrity, analytical- and pedagogical skills, in order to be able to understand and explain the impact of treasury related matters. You should also be business oriented and have basic knowledge of project management.
Preferably, you are a graduate from a Business School/University with some years of experience from similar assignment.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Bröderna Ugglas Gata (visa karta
)
582 54 LINKÖPING Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
10003713