TRC Food Development Centre Manager
AB Tetra Pak / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2024-06-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
If you are excited about making a real impact, leading a dynamic team in a fast-paced environment, and demonstrating strategic thinking, this role is for you!
Join the Tetra Recart (TRC) team at our Food Development Centre (FDC) as a Manager and lead a talented team at the forefront of the global food industry! We are looking for a passionate and innovative leader to enhance our FDC solutions as service to customers and drive the growth of Tetra Recart worldwide. In this role, you will jointly with the team, transform customer ideas into reality. From the first spark of a marketing concept to the final production of groundbreaking new products, you and your team will provide expert support every step of the way.
As the Manager of FDC, you will lead and develop a high-performing team, fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment. In this role, you will work with our customers across the globe, providing solutions for food innovation in Tetra Recart packaging. You and your team will be the cornerstone of customer support, offering tailored solutions and innovative ideas to navigate the entire production chain for retorted, shelf-stable products. Collaborating closely with the Tetra Recart team, you will ensure seamless food development service integration across various markets. Your strategic vision of food industry development will guide you to develop our service strategy and reach globally. By continuously implementing processes to enhance efficiency and gathering customer feedback, you and your team will keep FDC at the cutting edge of industry innovation. Staying updated on the latest advancements in food technology and production processes will be essential to maintaining our leadership position in the market.
The position will be based in Lund, Sweden but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As FDC Food Development Manager you will:
Lead and develop a high-performing, diverse team, fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment
Develop and drive FDC service portfolio with objective to grow Tetra Recart business globally.
Collaborate with customers globally to provide innovative solutions for food in Tetra Recart packaging and provide tailored solutions guiding them through the entire production chain for retorted, shelf-stable products.
Develop and implement strategic plans for FDC service innovation and market expansion of FDC.
Ensure seamless food development solution integration across various markets, enhancing efficiency and gathering customer feedback.
Follow and integrate the latest advancements in food technology and production processes.
Implement new processes to keep the FDC at the cutting edge of industry innovation
We believe you have
We believe that the successful candidate has:
a university background from preferably the Food Technology/Science area
a minimum of 7 years work experience within the Food Industry
proven track record in customer management and support, with demonstrated success in addressing complex customer needs and providing innovative solutions
experience in leading and managing high-performing teams in a dynamic and fast-paced environment
We believe you have an ability to develop and implement strategic plans that drives service innovation and market expansion. You are also strong in working collaboratively and building strong relationships with both internal teams and external partners. To create a good working environment, you have great communication and collaboration skills.
You are passionate about food and developing new products and delivering them to consumers. Flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions and customer needs with a proactive approach to problem-solving will be keys to your success.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-07-05
To know more about the position contact Susanne Stålring at +46 46 36 3919
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8749783