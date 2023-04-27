Travelling Technician - Sundsvall (37726)
2023-04-27
Are you interested in new technology and have an electrical, mechanical or hydraulics background? Do you enjoy working with your hands and bring solutions to technical problems? We are looking for a Travelling Technician based in Sundsvall to work in Sweden/Nordic.
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. Vestas North and Central Europe is a sales business unit responsible for the Sales function, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas North and Central Europe the best place to work. We are looking for committed technicians who are enthusiastic about preserving our planet through clean, renewable wind energy. As a Traveling Technician, you will be travelling to support where the need exists. It can be commissioning, maintenance or troubleshooting at wind turbines.
Responsibilities
Service and maintenance of wind turbines
Troubleshooting and repair of wind turbines, both mechanical and electrical
Commissioning of new turbines
Control of own inventory of spare parts and tools
Working primarily in Sweden but also in the Nordic region
Travel around the country, supporting our colleagues with service, maintenance, and commissioning, on our wind farms
Qualifications
You have a High School Diploma or equivalent
You don't have to be an expert in turbine work to start, we will teach you how we operate. But electrical, hydraulic, mechanical, composite skills, or heavy machinery experience is attractive
You have the physical ability to climb stairs and ladders, and working while carrying materials and tools round in the turbine
It would be great if you have experience with the use and understanding of intermediate level power tools such as hydraulic, power torque and diagnostic tools.. (eg Flukemeter functions)
You hold a valid driver's license (Swedish B level)
Competencies
You have basic computer operation skills, are familiar with internet-based program navigation and can generate and interpret computer data
You can read, interpret, and understand drawings and schematics and attention to detail to follow safety protocols in both English and Swedish
You can effectively communicate with customers and collaborate with co-workers in both English and preferably Swedish
For this position, there is an absolute requirement for a high level of flexibility in terms of travel and working hours. You will be working on a rotating schedule and the days of travelling can reach around 190 per year. A requirement for employment is that you are approved for working at heights, which consists of a load ECG and medical examination, and this is performed during the recruitment process.
What we offer
Our employees are our asset. In addition to an attractive salary and benefits, such as wellness grants and quick access to specialized healthcare, we invest in your development. After a thorough introductory course, we offer continuous development of your skills with a well-established training program. You get to work in a team with great diversity and motivated service technicians, in a stimulating environment in a fast-growing international company where good communication and structure are the key to good results. As Vestas works for a gender-equal workplace, we welcome female as well as male applicants.
Additional information
Please contact Alasdair Miller the Field Supervisor for more information about the role: +46727137376 / almer@vestas.com
, or Recruiter Linnéa Holm: linho@vestas.com
Applications are handled on an ongoing basis. Please apply online with your letter of motivation and CV. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date. Please be advised to apply on or before 26/05/2023.
