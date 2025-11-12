Transport, Trade & Logistics Specialist

Incluso AB / Logistikjobb / Västerås
2025-11-12


We are looking for a Transport, Trade & Logistics Specialist to support and develop transport and logistics processes at a company in Västerås. Start ASAP, 7 months contract to begin with.

The assignment involves ensuring efficient and high-quality transport flows, managing documentation, optimizing costs, and collaborating with both internal and external stakeholders.

Responsibilities:
Plan, execute, and follow up on transport activities within the unit
Create and ensure accurate transport documentation
Manage operational relationships with transport providers and implement transport plans
Review and validate transport invoices and ensure correct cost allocation
Optimize transport solutions and apply consolidation strategies
Support the entire logistics flow, including forwarding and warehouse management, in collaboration with production, planning, and purchasing
Ensure documentation archiving in accordance with applicable regulations
Contribute to continuous improvement of transport operations
Support the responsible manager in handling supplier issues and quality deviations
Participate in supplier follow-up and improvement initiatives
Implement improved working methods and maintain master data


Requirements:
Experience in transport and logistics management, preferably within industrial operations
Solid understanding of documentation requirements and transport regulations
Ability to analyze data and report results
Experience in supplier collaboration and follow-up
Knowledge of Supply Chain Management and control
Fluent in Swedish and good understanding of English
Independent, structured, and solution-oriented
Strong communication and collaboration skills


This is a full-time consultant position in Västerås through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 7 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Västerås. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso.

