Transport Planner
2024-06-25
Company Description
WHO ARE WE
Supply Chain Operations (SCO) is a global organization in IKEA Supply. With our 700 amazing colleagues sitting in 20 locations around the world we make sure that our customers can buy the IKEA products they desire and love. Together with our partners, we develop and deliver excellent transport and logistic solutions that are simple, affordable, and sustainable.
Job Description
These are some of the day-to-day tasks as a Transport Planner:
Book optimal transport solutions and follow up the shipments to secure availability for our customers
Reschedule and/or cancel shipments in case of logistical deviations
Follow up operational deviations and address the need of solutions to avoid them in the future
Cooperate with internal and external stakeholders
Actively contribute to development of our processes, systems and working methods
We want to make sure that our products will be available for our customers when needed, that is where we need your help! As a Transport Planner you will work in a great team, where you in your daily work will both work independently and cooperate with your colleagues. You will also work closely both internal and external stakeholders such as our different suppliers, Distribution center, CDC and carriers.
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE
You are a service-minded person with a clear and respectful way of communicating.
You are motivated by working in a routine-based environment with high pace.
You enjoy working in a structured way, both on your own and within the team.
You have the ability to create good relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.
You have a solution-oriented mindset and see challenges as opportunities
YOU SHOULD BE
Comfortable with working and navigating in digital IT solutions
Familiar with Microsoft Office tools, preferably deeper knowledge in Excel
Fluent in English, both written and verbal
Have a work Permit in Sweden
WE BELIEVE THAT YOU HAVE
Preferably, you have good knowledge in logistics, planning and capability in root cause analysis
Last but not least, we see that you are strongly motivated and guided by our IKEA Culture & values
Additional information
Please note that these are temporary positions from 1st of October 2024 until 31st of May 2025 and dependent on what team you will belong to, it might require working weekends on a regular basis.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Jurgita Kijauskiene jurgita.kijauskiene@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions on the recruitment process you are welcome to contact People & Culture Generalist Fredrik Liwander Fredrik.liwander@inter.ikea.com
.
We are looking forward to your application! Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English latest by 9th of July 2024.
