Transport Operations Center Manager
2025-11-10
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Our Transport Teams are centralized into three local hubs across Europe, known as Cluster Transport Operations Centers (CTOCs), located in the Pozna area (Poland), Madrid area (Spain), and Stockholm (Sweden). These centers enable collaborative resource pooling, centralized expertise, and a unified approach to managing all markets from a cluster-wide perspective - maximizing synergies across the network and strengthening stakeholder alignment.
As Transport Operations Center Manager, you'll lead cluster-level transport operations, ensuring daily efficiency, long-term strategic alignment, and strong collaboration across teams and stakeholders. Your main responsibilities will include:
Leading the transport operations team in line with regional goals, ensuring cost efficiency, service reliability, and compliance.
Developing and executing short-term operational plans, balancing resources and service quality.
Overseeing project implementation and acting as the main escalation point for operational challenges.
Coaching and developing team members, fostering engagement, inclusion, and continuous improvement.
Managing budgets and tracking transport-related costs to meet financial targets.
Building strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders to ensure alignment and smooth communication.
Identifying opportunities to improve processes and workflows.
Monitoring key performance metrics such as delivery reliability, cost control, and system efficiency.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll collaborate closely with cross-functional teams and key stakeholders to ensure smooth and efficient transport operations. Your main collaboration partners will be:
Regional Controlling
Regional Transport Operations Team
DC Management Teams
External transport service providers
Internal operations and project teams
Local Sales Market Management
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Academic background in logistics, supply chain management, business administration, or a related field; professional certifications such as CLTD (Certified in Logistics, Transportation, and Distribution), PMP (Project Management Professional), or similar, are a plus
7+ Years of experience in transport or logistics operations, with a strong focus on team leadership and strategic project management
Proven deep expertise in transport operations, logistics processes, and performance management
A strategic and analytical mindset, with the ability to balance long-term planning and daily operations
Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills, especially in resolving escalations and mitigating risks
Solid financial acumen, including experience in budget management and cost tracking
A proven track record of building strong relationships with internal teams and external partners
Experience leading cross-functional teams and driving collaboration
A background in implementing solutions that improve operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness
And people who are...
Strategic thinkers with a clear view of operational impact and long-term goals
Collaborative and inclusive, fostering strong team dynamics and stakeholder alignment
Adaptable professionals who embrace change and continuous improvement
Confident and self-aware, with a strong sense of ownership and accountability
Committed to delivering results while supporting team development and engagement
Additional Information
This is a full-time role located in Stockholm, Sweden. The Transport Operations Center Manager is reporting to the Regional Transport & Trade Operations Manager. Sounds interesting? Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than 23.11.2025. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Employee discount card, usable for all H&M Group brands both in stores and online
Inclusion in the H&M Incentive Program (HIP)
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
