Translation Coordination Lead
Wrknest AB / Språkvetarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla språkvetarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wrknest AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
About the role This position involves coordinating the end-to-end localization process in an international and fast-moving environment. The role focuses on ensuring that content is efficiently translated, reviewed, and finalized according to defined timelines and quality standards. You will collaborate with multiple stakeholders across functions, making sure workflows progress smoothly and that all parties are aligned throughout the process.
Your future responsibilities You will be responsible for driving and coordinating the localization workflow from start to finish, ensuring structure, progress, and quality at every stage. * Receive and manage finalized source documents * Upload and prepare content in translation management systems * Initiate and oversee machine translation workflows * Coordinate internal and external reviewers across different review stages * Follow up proactively to ensure deadlines and milestones are met * Manage feedback loops and content iterations * Ensure finalized and approved versions are delivered and documented * Monitor progress, identify bottlenecks, and facilitate smooth handovers
We are looking for someone who * Has experience working in a coordinating role within projects, operations, or similar environments * Is comfortable working with digital tools and structured workflows * Has strong communication skills in English, both written and spoken
As a person, they are organized, detail-oriented, and proactive, with the ability to manage multiple parallel processes and maintain clear communication with various stakeholders.
Vid denna rekrytering lägger vi stor vikt vid dina personliga egenskaper, då de är avgörande för hur du kommer att lyckas i rollen och företaget. Vi förstår att man inte kan allting från början - men du ska ha en vilja att lära dig! Därför söker vi dig som är A, B och C. Som person är du även noggrann i ditt arbete och serviceinriktad i din kontakt med kunder och kollegor.
Övrig information
Start: asap
Location: flexible
Scope: Full time
Type of employment: Consulting assignment, 6 months
Om Wrknest
At Wrknest, we don't do things like everyone else. We believe in constantly daring to see new opportunities and thinking in new ways. When we started, it was to challenge traditional approaches to recruitment.
We live in a time of rapid digital development. Knowledge needs to be continuously updated to remain relevant. That's why the ability to adapt quickly is essential. This means we don't just look at a candidate's CV during recruitment. Instead, we focus on overall potential and offer individualized upskilling. In this way, we can quickly match the skills that are needed right now. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7438312-1905940". Arbetsgivare Wrknest AB
(org.nr 559293-2213), https://careers.wrknest.se
Medborgarplatsen 25 (visa karta
)
118 72 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Wrknest Jobbnummer
9811486