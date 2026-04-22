Transformation Project Manager
Saab AB / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2026-04-22
, Göteborg
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, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
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Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Who We Are
Saab Surveillance is on a significant and exciting transformation journey. We have evolved from a concurrent engineering, small-batch production environment into a high-volume manufacturer serving a wide and growing portfolio of international customers. That evolution demands that our Supply Chain and Operations functions grow with equal pace and ambition.
Our Supply Chain Excellence (SCE) team exists to make that happen - and we are building the team that will drive it.
Your role
This is not a traditional project management position. As Transformation Project Manager, you sit at the intersection of operational insight, commercial rigour, and organisational change. You take complex, data-driven analysis from our Supply Chain Operations Analysts and turn it into compelling, fully costed business cases that secure executive approval, funding, and resources.
Once approved, you own the initiative - end to end, from mobilisation to delivery.
You are equally at home on the shop floor, in a working group, and in front of a Business Unit Operations Board. You know how to read a room, adapt your approach, and bring people with you - including those who did not ask to be part of the journey.
This is a senior, autonomous, high-visibility role. You will report directly to the Head of Supply Chain Excellence and represent the function independently at decision-making councils and operational boards. You will be expected to earn that room - and keep it.
Initiative Delivery
Upon approval, take full ownership of the initiative through its entire project lifecycle.
Build and mobilise cross-functional working groups from approved, shared resources - individuals who retain their primary roles and responsibilities.
Actively protect your resources. Monitor hours, effort, and output to ensure working group members are not absorbed back into their day-to-day roles at the expense of the initiative.
Guide, mentor, support and where necessary instruct execution - bringing operational credibility to every interaction.
Maintain relentless focus on commitments - time, competence, and deliverables - across all stakeholders and working group members.
Stakeholder Management & Reporting
Report regularly and clearly to the Head of Supply Chain Excellence, Business Unit Operations Boards, and wider stakeholders.
Present current state, progress, successes, and bottlenecks in a transparent, simple, and visually compelling manner - tailored to the audience, always.
Use every success as an opportunity to reinforce the SCE function as a trusted advisor and value generator within the business.
Change Management
Apply structured change management principles to ensure initiatives land, stick, and deliver lasting impact.
Operate in environments of varying organisational maturity - reading the landscape and calibrating your approach accordingly
Build change capability around you as the function grows.
Your profile
A strong operational background in Supply Chain and/or Production environments - you understand what happens at the ground level, not just at the programme level, Proven experience managing complex, cross-functional initiatives in a matrix resource environment, ideally across both short-sprint and long-horizon programmes, Demonstrated ability to build, motivate and sustain working groups from shared, borrowed resources - keeping them engaged, accountable, and productive, Experience developing and presenting executive-level business cases, including financial modelling, benefit realisation, and risk assessment, Hands-on exposure to change management principles and their practical application in operational environments
Education
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Operations, Business, or a related discipline is preferred.
As with everything we do - we are pragmatists. A strong, demonstrable track record of operational transformation delivery will speak as loudly as any academic credential.
Requirements for Application
Demonstrable experience meeting the criteria outlined above.
Full professional fluency in both English and Swedish.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Flöjelbergsgatan 1C (visa karta
)
413 35 MÖLNDAL Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB helena.bjarnlind@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9869508