Transformation Program Leader
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Transformation Program Leader
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Engineering Unit HW drives the end-to-end research and development of Ericsson's radio and transport products and solutions. We are a global organization, within BNEW, of approximately 7,000 engineers collaborating across over 12 sites in Sweden, Canada, China, Finland, USA, Italy, Hungary, India and Croatia, to drive Ericsson's strategy of securing our ongoing technology and market leadership position.
The Strategy & Transformation Unit focuses on strategy creation and execution. This we do within EU HW but also cross BNEW and in close cooperation with Group Function Technology. We also drive and support transformation to achieve operational excellence.
You as Transformation Program leader will drive, orchestrate, support change initiatives for efficient and effective transformation and continuous improvement at EU HW. You will work together with the rest of the Strategy and transformation team and be part of the full cycle, from strategy creation to execution/transformation.
You will report to the Head of Strategy and Transformation and the role may require travel to other sites within EUHW.
The primary location is Kista, Sweden but we can consider also Gothenburg.
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
What you will do:
• Drive transformation programs and change initiatives across EUHW from definition to deployment
• Set a communication strategy for the change initiatives/programs in focus and ensure its execution
• Communicate, coordinate and align with relevant stakeholders, both inside and outside EUHW
• Contribute in driving internal efficiency and effectiveness, through improvements and process optimization within and across functions/units, programs and value flows
• Foster a continuous learn & adapt mindset and promote sharing of good practices across all EUHW units globally
• Coach and support the organization with Lean and Agile principles and ways of working
The skills you bring:
• Proven experience within R&D and solid track record as a senior leader and change agent, preferably in Networks development
• Strong stakeholder management, effective communication, influence and ability to collaborate across organization borders
• Experience and excellent track-record of leading and driving cross organizational transformations, improvements & change programs at scale
• Demonstrate a high level of strategical thinking
• High degree of flexibility and eagerness to take on challenges with a can-do attitude
• Openness for innovation and willingness to challenge the current ways of working
• Proficiency in English, both verbal and written
• A relevant university degree
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
Req ID: 754734 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
8983015