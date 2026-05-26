Transformation and Process Improvement Manager
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2026-05-26
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join the Product Integration team and play a key role in driving engineering process efficiency and quality for Medium Gas Turbines. Analyze engineering workflows, develop improvement strategies, and champion robust quality standards that shape the Core Development and Engineering function.
Leverage advanced IT tools to solve process challenges and lead transformational projects that impact the entire organization. Collaborate with passionate experts, share best practices, and influence change to sustain a culture of continuous improvement.
How You'll Make an Impact
Analyze engineering processes to identify inefficiencies and develop targeted improvement strategies using Lean and Six Sigma methodologies
Establish, implement, and monitor quality assurance standards, participate in internal audits, and lead root cause investigations to drive corrective actions.
Manage large, cross-functional process improvement projects, coach junior professionals, and deliver training to support engineering processes and related tools.
Promote and share best practices across the engineering organization, sustaining a culture of continuous improvement.
Work as a workshop facilitator
What You Bring
Experience in Six sigma and Lean methodologies
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business Administration, or a related field.
Extensive experience as a subject matter expert in business process improvement or quality management, ideally within an R&D or engineering environment.
Proven skills in managing business improvement projects
About the Team
The Product Integration team is dedicated to maintaining and improving process efficiency and quality within the Core Development and Engineering function for Medium Gas Turbines. The mission centers are on process improvement strategy, quality management, technology enablement, and project leadership. Team members analyze workflows, implement quality standards, leverage IT tools, and drive transformational change across the organization. Collaboration and knowledge sharing are central, ensuring business continuity and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion, and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character-no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 295044 not later than 2026-06-26.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, anders.fors@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-NT1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "295044". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPAANG Arbetsplats
Finspaang Jobbnummer
9929753