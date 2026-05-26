Senior Technical Process Executive
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Your Role
You provide end user support on-site, maintain hardware and fixes technical problems, provide first-time resolution by troubleshooting and diagnosing or escalating faults (or both) to service desk managers, incident & problem managers and coordinates with remote teams for technical issues to investigate and resolve.
Application and OS Maintenance: Provide maintenance and support services for applications and operating systems, either directly to users or through service delivery functions
Diagnostic Troubleshooting: Gather extensive diagnostic information, analyze problems, and resolve issues related to end-user computing (EUC) devices
Incident and Problem Management: Investigate and resolve incidents and problems affecting EUC devices, peripherals, and installed software
Performance Monitoring: Monitor and address performance-related issues
User Training and Advice: Provide advice, training, and corrections (permanent or temporary) to users
Documentation and Enhancements: Update or create documentation, manipulate data, and define enhancements
Collaboration: Collaborate closely with colleagues specializing in different areas (e.g., database administration, network support), vendors, and third-party support provider
Required
Prior experience in a customer-focused end-user support role is valuable. This could include roles like Help Desk Technician, Desktop Support Specialist, or similar positions
Swedish & English language proficiency
Customer-Focused Support: Experience in a customer-focused end-user support function covering EUC and software/OS installations and support
Incident Resolution: Proficiency in incident resolution, requests, changes, and problem-solving activities delivered within agreed service level agreements (SLAs)
Microsoft Product Knowledge: Good knowledge of Microsoft's product offerings, including high-level capabilities and competitor products. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040)
Tegeluddsvägen 76 2TR (visa karta
)
115 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9929740