Tour Guide Kiruna
Polar Light AB
2025-09-28
Job Description: We are seeking an enthusiastic and knowledgeable Guide to join our team. As a guide, you will be responsible for leading guests on tours and activities, showcasing the stunning natural surroundings and attractions in the Kiruna area. You will provide informative and engaging experiences, ensuring our guests have an unforgettable time.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead guests on guided tours and activities
Share knowledge about the local area, its natural features, and cultural history
Ensure the safety and enjoyment of guests during tours
Provide excellent customer service and answer guests' questions
Assist with other tasks as needed
Requirements:
Must speak, read, and write English
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Flexibility and ability to handle multiple tasks
A team player willing to help with various tasks
Snowmobile license is preferable but not necessary
Accommodation: Staff accommodation is available.
If you are passionate about sharing your knowledge and love for the outdoors, we would love to hear from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-28
E-post: klas@abiskoguesthouse.com
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare: Polar Light AB
https://aurorarivercamp.com/
Kalle Jons Väg 5
981 07 ABISKO
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Klas Ekdahl klas@abiskoguesthouse.com 070-5592254
9529847