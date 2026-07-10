Total Rewards Specialist Sweden
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Göteborg Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-10
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Company description:
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
At Group People & Culture, a part of Volvo Group, we create the foundation and frameworks for people growth and organizational development, to drive the people agenda that enables the realization of the Volvo Group aspirations through people strategy and commitment. You will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead.
Job description: Join Our Team as a specialist in Total Rewards at Volvo Group Sweden! Are you passionate about compensation and benefits? Are you detail-oriented, organized, and curious about compensation and benefits? If so, we invite you to join our dynamic Total Reward team at Volvo Group Sweden. This is your opportunity to build experience in HR and Total Rewards in one of Sweden's largest and most admired companies, all while working alongside a highly engaged and talented team.
Who You Are
We believe you are a structured and motivated professional early in your HR career. You enjoy handling administrative and operational tasks with accuracy and efficiency, and you are eager to learn more about compensation and benefits in a large, international company. You thrive in a team environment, bring a positive attitude, and are ready to take ownership of your tasks.
Your Mission
At People & Culture Sweden, we aim to deliver excellent support and solutions to our business and our employees. In this role, you will work closely with your colleagues in the Total Reward team and report directly to the Head of Total Reward Sweden. Your contribution will help us serve over 26,000 employees across the Volvo Group in Sweden.
This position is based in Gothenburg and requires being on-site.
What You Will Do
As a Total Rewards Specialist you will provide essential administrative and operational support to the team. Your responsibilities will include:
Preparing and maintaining documentation, templates, and guidelines related to compensation and benefits.
Supporting annual processes such as salary reviews, bonus cycles, and benefits administration.
Assisting with data collection, reporting, and analysis (e.g., salary surveys, equal pay reviews).
Coordinating communication and practical arrangements for reward projects and activities.
Acting as a point of contact for People & Culture colleagues with questions related to policies and procedures.
Helping ensure compliance with agreements and regulations through accurate documentation and record-keeping.
Profile description:
What We're Looking For:
A university degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or equivalent experience.
Previous experience in HR administration or another support function is an advantage.
Strong organizational skills with attention to detail and accuracy.
Solid knowledge of Excel, interest in HR systems and data analysis is a plus.
Service-minded and proactive, with good communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Curiosity to learn and grow within the area of Total Rewards.
Language Skills: Fluency in English and Swedish is essential.
Why Join Us?
At Volvo Group, you will be part of a forward-thinking organization that values innovation and collaboration. If you are ready to make a significant impact and grow your career in a supportive environment, we want to hear from you!
For more information, please contact:
Emma Jensen, Head of Total Reward Sweden, email: emma.jensen@volvo.com
Cecilia Celestian, People & Culture Partner, email: Cecilia.celestian@volvo.com
Last application date is August 16th but please send your application as soon as possible as we will review applications continuously.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "33562-44306117". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
9999828