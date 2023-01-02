Tool/Die Operator - Casting/Machining
2023-01-02
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The team and the offer
The Tool&Die organization is now recruiting for teamleaders and operators. You are offered a unique opportunity to be part of building a Tool/Die production organization from the ground up. Everything will be carried out with the maintenance processes according to Value Driven Maintenance as building blocks and based on the accumulated maintenance experience, the new technology and not least your personal profile.
Here you will have the chance to be part of an exciting journey during a build-up phase where the emphasis is on developing your own and your colleagues' skills in the areas of activity. Together with the technical and maintenance organization, manufacturing engineering (ME) and the selected suppliers, we are creating a new factory. There will be some travel as some training takes place both abroad and within in Sweden.
Your contribution
As a tooling member you will work on continuous improvements regarding die casting tools and the die casting process, including subsequent analysis and proposals for action. The area of responsibility includes work of a preventive nature. You will be the one to carry out emergency remedial maintenance actions related to the tools during production. You will be expected to report all work performed in the maintenance system in terms of type of action, time taken, etc. As a tool operator, you will participate in maintaining the tool making analyses, weld, grind and install die-casting tools in the machines.
As the production organization within Tool&Die is small during the start-up phase, everyone within the team will need to learn as much as possible in the respective area of activity. You will therefore be offered a development plan in which you will broaden your skills in areas such as quality, safety, environment, etc. This is and will be one of the organization's success factors.
Tool operators work on ensuring the technical availability of casting tools by performing preventive and remedial maintenance. You will also work on functional testing/inspection assignments for new tools (including tools where major changes have taken place). There may also be a need for some rebuilding and improvement work on the tools. To a certain extent, these will take place in the maintenance workshop.
What you 'll bring
To be successful within the Tool/Die production organization, a high level of safety awareness and an understanding of the importance of a good safety culture are essential. We are looking for someone who has at least a 3-year upper secondary education from an industrial program or equivalent. Experience from production work, pressing or maintenance work of e.g. tools, preferably with a focus on engineering/maintenance in combination with practical experience from automated production processes is an advantage.
We attach great importance to your personality and are therefore looking for someone who is prestigious. You are highly collaborative, service-oriented and can see the big picture in order to understand and meet the needs of the end user. Communication is easy for you. You can adapt your communication to the recipient and express yourself in both Swedish and English. Furthermore, we see that you are an analytical, initiative and self-starter who can easily see what needs to be done, act and deliver.
Curious to find out more?
For additional information regarding the position, please contact:
Supervisor - Production/Tool & Die, Almir Hamzic, 0734 - 63 72 04, almir.hamzic@volvocars.com
.
For further information on the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Ida Hellberg, ida.hellberg@volvocars.com
.
Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-13
