Tool Chain Developer/Automation Engineer
Alten Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-28
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Ready to shape the future of automated testing as a Senior C++/.NET Developer in Gothenburg?
ALTEN is seeking a skilled Senior Developer to join our Test Automation team in Gothenburg. You will work on-site with a leading client in the automotive industry, focusing on developing and enhancing tool chains for automated testing on system-level HIL rigs and trucks. As a key member of our team, you will contribute to the development of our test framework and tool chain, ensuring robust and efficient automated testing of truck software.
What do we offer?
A challenging role in a dynamic and innovative environment
The opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and industry-leading projects
A collaborative team culture that values technical expertise and creative problem-solving
Professional growth and development within a global engineering and technology consultancy
Competitive benefits and a supportive work environment
About the role
As a Senior Developer in our Test Automation team, you will play a crucial role in maintaining and evolving our test framework. Your work will directly impact the efficiency and reliability of automated testing for truck software, ensuring high-quality outputs for our clients. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, using your architectural mindset to identify improvements and implement new features.
Your expertise in C++ and .NET/C# will be essential as you develop libraries, services, and APIs, and work with Windows Desktop application GUIs. You will also engage in backend services implementation, including M2M APIs, machine/user authentication, and database management. Your ability to navigate complex codebases and legacy systems will be key to your success in this role.
Your main responsibilities
Develop and maintain the test framework and tool chain for automated testing on HIL rigs and trucks
Identify architectural improvements and implement new features based on stakeholder requests
Perform bug fixes, refactoring, and continuous enhancement of the framework
Work with multithreading, backend services, and data storage solutions
Collaborate with teams to ensure seamless integration and functionality of the test framework
Participate in daily meetings, refinements, and other agile ceremonies
Your profile
We are looking for a proactive and technically driven Senior Developer with a passion for creating robust and efficient solutions.
University degree in Embedded Software Engineering or equivalent
9+ years of programming and development in .NET/C# and C++, including library, service, and API development
Proficiency in Windows Desktop application GUIs, multithreading, backend services, and databases
Experience with large, complex codebases and layered architecture
Strong critical thinking, adaptability to legacy code, and a holistic understanding of systems and dependencies
Fluent in English
Meritorious:
Experience with CI/CD pipelines for truck/HIL systems and knowledge of CAN & LIN
Familiarity with SQL/SQLite, RabbitMQ, Artifactory, and Azure resources
About ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the sixth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9879893