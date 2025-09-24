Tool Chain Developer

Vipas AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-09-24


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Södertälje, Uppsala eller i hela Sverige

Join VIPAS AB as a Tool Chain Developer (DevOps) in Automotive Innovation
Do you want to shape the future of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) by building robust and efficient development environments? At VIPAS AB, we are seeking a Tool Chain Developer (DevOps) to support our ADAS function development team with state-of-the-art tools and pipelines.
In this role, you'll develop visualization tools, streamline CI/CD workflows, and collaborate with leading experts in the automotive domain to push the boundaries of intelligent driving technologies.
Key Skills:
Strong expertise in Python
Hands-on experience with databases
Proficiency in GitLab for CI/CD pipelines

Meriting Skills:
Knowledge of C++ and CMake
Experience with Amazon AWS and Databricks
Familiarity with Agile methodologies
Background in embedded systems or automotive industry

This is your opportunity to make an impact in the automotive sector and contribute to safer, smarter, and more reliable mobility solutions.
Apply today and join VIPAS AB to accelerate the future of driving technologies! Applicants must hold a valid EU work permit.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-13
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Vipas AB (org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se

Arbetsplats
Vipas AB

Kontakt
Shrinivasan Sampath Kumar
shrini@vipas.se
+46 728479197

Jobbnummer
9523519

Prenumerera på jobb från Vipas AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Vipas AB: