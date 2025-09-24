Tool Chain Developer
2025-09-24
Join VIPAS AB as a Tool Chain Developer (DevOps) in Automotive Innovation
Do you want to shape the future of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) by building robust and efficient development environments? At VIPAS AB, we are seeking a Tool Chain Developer (DevOps) to support our ADAS function development team with state-of-the-art tools and pipelines.
In this role, you'll develop visualization tools, streamline CI/CD workflows, and collaborate with leading experts in the automotive domain to push the boundaries of intelligent driving technologies.
Key Skills:
Strong expertise in Python
Hands-on experience with databases
Proficiency in GitLab for CI/CD pipelines
Meriting Skills:
Knowledge of C++ and CMake
Experience with Amazon AWS and Databricks
Familiarity with Agile methodologies
Background in embedded systems or automotive industry
This is your opportunity to make an impact in the automotive sector and contribute to safer, smarter, and more reliable mobility solutions.
Apply today and join VIPAS AB to accelerate the future of driving technologies! Applicants must hold a valid EU work permit. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-13
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Vipas AB
Vipas AB Kontakt
Shrinivasan Sampath Kumar shrini@vipas.se +46 728479197 Jobbnummer
9523519