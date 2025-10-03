Threat intelligence and incident manager
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
As Threat intelligence and incident manager you will lead and coordinate the threat intelligence and incident security work at Saab Dynamics. You will be a key player in these matters in close cooperation with both other parts of Saab Dynamics and your equivalent at Group Security and other BA's within Saab.
You will work in an international environment where advanced security threats are part of the everyday business alongside complex business environment and projects whit high business impact. Your responsibility will be security analysis, investigations and incident management. You will conduct and coordinate security investigations across Saab Dynamics and take lead in incident management. You will provide incident analysis to support the security strategic and operational planning.
Your main tasks will be:
*
Be responsible for and lead the development of a current threat picture for BA Dynamics and its operational sites.
*
Provide expertise and support to BA Dynamics in the development of analyses related to threats that affect operations, business, and relationships.
*
Contribute to incident investigation work and support mapping efforts, as well as drive relationships with relevant authorities and internal functions to support the analysis of threats and risks that are relevant.
*
Create comprehensive analyses of incidents that have occurred to piece together the puzzle and be able to participate and provide the correct information.
*
Representing BA as the subject matter expert regarding threat intelligence and incident, providing expertise and guidance to help the company make informed decisions.
*
Additionally, collaborate with other departments and teams within the company, as well as external partners, to ensure a comprehensive approach to Threat intelligence and incidents.
Authority:
Authority to work closely with various departments and teams within the company, including other parts of Saab Dynamics, Group Security, and other BA's within Saab. Being a key player in the decision-making process related to threat intelligence and incident security matters and responsible for making strategic choices to achieve BA Dynamics goals.
Your profile
*
Documented experience from investigations
*
Good analytical and problem-solving skills
*
Documented experience from working with incident handling and incident investigations
*
Good communication skills in Swedish and English
Desire skills
*
Experience from working with Swedish protectiv security
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
