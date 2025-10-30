Thesis: Developing A Near-Industry-Ready Product Concept For An Existing...
2025-10-30
High-Level Description This thesis project aims to develop a new product concept within an already established product category for a current Knightec Group client, with the goal of delivering a near industry-ready concept.
Project Description The project will explore opportunities for a new product within a predefined product category already part of the client's portfolio. Based on existing insights and development experience from previous work with the same client, the students will:
Analyze the current product category and customer directives provided
Generate multiple product concepts aligned with the client's needs and market expectations
Apply creative and engineering-driven design exploration to develop alternative solutions
Conduct objective concept evaluation using structured assessment methods (e.g. functional analysis, Pugh matrix, manufacturability assessment)
Select one final concept for further development based on feasibility, customer value, producibility, and innovation potential
Develop a near industry-ready 3D CAD model of the chosen concept
Present a justified recommendation on why the selected concept should be taken forward for detailed design or industrialization
Who are we looking for? You have a strong understanding of manufacturability and practical engineering constraints, allowing you to design concepts that are both innovative and feasible. Your creative mindset is complemented by a structured approach to concept evaluation, ensuring that ideas are assessed thoroughly and effectively. You also have a strong interest in methods such as functional analysis and concept selection matrices, which support systematic decision-making during the design process.
Bachelor's or Master's students in Mechanical Engineering, Product Development, Design Engineering, or Industrial Design Engineering
Preferably two students working as a pair, but individual applicants are also welcome
Graduation in June 2026
CAD skills using one or more 3D modeling tools
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Purpose This thesis aims to develop a new product concept that has strong potential to expand the existing product offering of a current Knightec Group client. The outcome should deliver a validated, manufacturable, and innovation-driven concept that Knightec Group can potentially present as a future product development opportunity.
What you gain By conducting your thesis with Knightec Group, you will:
Work on a real product development case with direct relevance to a current client
Gain hands-on experience in concept exploration within a predefined product category
Apply structured design methods to evaluate and justify engineering decisions
Develop a near industry-ready CAD concept that can be showcased in your professional portfolio
Learn how to balance innovation, functionality, manufacturability, and customer value
Collaborate closely with experienced engineers who have worked on similar projects
Strengthen your ability to work like a professional design or product development consultant
Contribute to a concept that may be taken further within a real customer dialogue
An Exciting Journey with Knightec Group Semcon and Knightec have joined forces as Knightec Group. Together, we are Northern Europe's leading strategic partner in product and digital service development. With a unique combination of cross-functional expertise and a holistic business understanding, we help our clients realize their strategies - from idea to complete solution. Practical Information This is a thesis position, located at our office in Ångbåtsbron 1B, Malmö. Start date January, 2026.
