Thesis - Improved Testing Strategies for Battery Performance Validation
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Haninge Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Haninge
2022-12-30
, Ödeshög
, Hjo
, Vadstena
, Boxholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB i Haninge
, Trollhättan
, Göteborg
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. As a global technology leader, AVL provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in the fields of e-mobility, ADAS and autonomous driving, vehicle integration, digitalization, virtualization, Big Data, and much more.
Thesis work - Improved Testing Strategies for Battery Performance Validation
What
The goal of the thesis project is to investigate and design new testing strategies for validation of battery performance on a system level.
How
* First step is to understand the problem and the nature of battery testing
* Gain understanding from an existing set-up for battery performance testing, with both its capabilities and limitations.
* Analyze raw data from battery performance testing together with test parameters to draw conclusions on battery behavior
* Research existing validation requirements in the battery industry
* Simulate new ideas and theories to validate reasoning from gained knowledge
* Summarizing your findings in a handbook connecting test parameters with the battery system performance results
* Written report
The thesis work can be performed by a team of two persons or a single person. Suitable candidates are B.Sc. and M.Sc. students within mechanical engineering, vehicle engineering or nearby fields and an interest in powertrain development. You have practical skills and are driven and results oriented and fluent in Swedish and English. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34524-41227124". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avl Mtc Motortestcenter AB
(org.nr 556548-1867), http://www.avl.com Arbetsplats
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB Kontakt
Niclas Fägerblad +46 737736713 Jobbnummer
7302926