Thermal Simulation Model Developer
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a highly motivated engineer to strengthen our team in the simulation model area. You will be part of a Thermal Management team, responsible for the development, verification and validation of simulation models for our HIL and SIL environments. The work is performed in a multi-cultural and cross-functional environment with both internal and external contacts such as the different development sites around the world and suppliers.
Job description:
In this position you will be developing our different simulation models as well as performing verification and validation of the models including creating test cases and analyzing test results. The work will be performed in close cooperation with our function developers and HIL- / SIL- Engineers. Our toolchain mainly consists of dSPACE tools (ControlDesk, AutomationDesk, MotionDesk/Aurelion, ASM) as well as Jenkins, python and Matlab/Simulink.
Experience Required:
• Master's degree in engineering (Electronics, Mechatronics, Mechanics or Physics)
• Experience from development of embedded control systems within the automotive industry
• Experienced in model-based development & verification process
• Experience from working with simulations of mechatronic/pneumatic systems
• Experience of working with source control system, (e.g. GIT)
• Experience of setting up CI/CD flow in Jenkins
Skills Required:
• Knowledge of SW integration & basic knowledge of HIL simulator hardware
• dSPACE tool chain knowledge
• Continuous integration / Continuous deployment
• Skilled Python programmer
• Knowledge of automation tool, e.g. Jenkins
• Matlab/Simulink/Stateflow knowledge
• dSPACE ASM skills
• Vehicle dynamics knowledge
• Fluent in English both spoken & written
Other desired experience/knowledge:
• Extensive experience software development in embedded systems in automotive.
• Knowledge of SW platforms such as Classic and Adaptive Autosar, Linux.
• Experience of VECTOR tools such as DaVinci Developer and DaVinci Configurator is a merit.
• Knowledge of Automotive standards and practices related to Functional Safety and Cyber Security is a merit.
• Experience within agile development and from the automotive industry is a merit.
• Previous experience in climate or electromobility is a big plus.
Personal Skills:
You are a methodical, curious and dedicated engineer with passion for problem solving. You are open-minded and enjoy teamwork but at the same time you can work independently and drive development on your own. You are good at networking with other people, like challenges and understand the value of a laugh. You most likely have an automotive interest. You have excellent communication skills and are self-motivated and driven. A supportive teamplayer. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-14
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Simulation Model Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
8956427