Thermal research engineer
2025-02-04
We seek a thermal research engineer to join Huawei 's engineering lab in Stockholm, Sweden. You will research, design, and implement future thermal solutions. The position will also drive internal research projects and handle external research cooperation projects with top European universities.
The position will be responsible for finding, identifying, innovating, and implementing the key technologies to solve the future thermal challenges within the Huawei ICT product portfolio.
Essential Skills required (as many as possible from the list below)
solid experience in academic research applicable to the thermal design of cooling electronics
excellent knowledge in the heat and mass transfer; theories behind natural convection, forced convection and the 2phase phenomena
recognised part of an extensive network with researchers in academia and/or within the thermal industry research community
solid experience in research activities (not product design) within thermal design.
general understanding of industrial research in cooling of electronics
knowledge of the capabilities of CFD programs like Ice Pack, Fluent and especially Comol and Flotherm
We require a PhD in heat and mass transfer, physics, mechanical engineering, or an equivalent background and expect the candidate to have some academic research experience after the PhD.
We also expect an understanding of comparing various thermal solutions from both the cost and functionality perspective.
Fluently in English, both verbally and in writing
Additional skills required
You have a strong interest in development and want to share your experiences with others on the team. You also have a proven capability to pursue creative solutions.
