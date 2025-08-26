The implementation of SPC for process control within Ovako's production
2025-08-26
"Taking your first steps into working life should feel both exciting and meaningful - and that's exactly what we aim to offer at Ovako.
As one of Sweden's Career Companies 2025, we're proud to provide a workplace where you can grow, take on challenges, and feel that you're making a real impact. Here, innovation and people come together to shape the future."
• Phetra Ericsson, EVP Group HR, Com & EHS, Ovako
At Ovako in Smedjebacken, this master thesis is your opportunity to step into the real world of industrial manufacturing - where quality matters, efficiency drives progress, and data can change everything. Your mission? To explore how Statistical Process Control (SPC) can be practically implemented to strengthen our production processes and drive measurable results.
A thesis for those who want to turn data into real change
SPC isn't just about charts and numbers - it's about understanding what's happening in real time and making sure we act on it. In this thesis, you'll explore how SPC methods and tools can help Ovako detect deviations faster, improve product consistency and strengthen process reliability across selected production stages.
You'll have the opportunity to carry out study visits in production, gaining first-hand insights into how we currently work - and where the biggest opportunities for improvement might be. Working closely with production and quality managers, and in collaboration with IT, you'll map out the most relevant areas to apply SPC, evaluate which tools fit best, and develop a concrete proposal for implementation.
This is applied research at its best - grounded in theory, shaped by real-world needs, and aimed at long-term operational improvement.
Why choose Ovako?
If you're driven by the idea of combining analytical thinking with hands-on industry work, this project is for you. You'll be part of a workplace where change is welcome, new ideas are encouraged, and collaboration is part of the culture.
And you'll do it all in an environment where innovation, sustainability and practical knowledge go hand in hand - a pretty great combo, if you ask us.
Is this you?
To succeed in this thesis, we believe you're curious, structured and eager to apply your skills in a setting where your work makes a difference. Perhaps you're in the final stages of your studies in industrial or mechanical engineering, production technology or a related field - with a particular interest in quality management, statistical analysis and process optimization.
Experience with tools like Minitab, Excel or basic programming is a plus, but more importantly, you're open, engaged and ready to collaborate across disciplines. You're fluent in English and comfortable turning complex data into practical insights.
Information & terms
Compensation and support
Doing your thesis at Ovako means becoming part of a company where high ambitions meet genuine care for people and the planet. We offer compensation based on academic credits and can often assist with accommodation during your thesis period. We also support travel to and from our sites, as well as trips back to your university for supervision or related meetings.
Recruitment process
Selection is ongoing. During the process, you'll meet potential supervisors, relevant managers and other key stakeholders. The recruitment will include ability tests, interviews and reference checks.
About Ovako
At Ovako, we specialize in clean, high quality engineering steel tailored to the needs of customers in the bearing, transport, and manufacturing sectors. Our high-quality steel, based on 97% recycled steel, not only ensures lightweight and resilient products but also enables more sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. With 2600 dedicated employees and a global presence spanning over 30 countries, along with approximately EUR 1.1 billion in sales, Ovako, a subsidiary of Sanyo Special Steel and a proud member of Nippon Steel Corporation, stands at the forefront of the steel industry. Our purpose is clear: Together we create steel for a decarbonized society. Discover more about our innovative solutions at http://www.ovako.com/, http://www.sanyo-steel.co.jp/,
