Textilslöjdslärare till IES Falun
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Falun Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Falun
2026-07-14
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Textiles Teacher / Textilslöjdslärare 60%
Internationella Engelska Skolan Falun is a school for grades 4-9 with 450 students. The school started in 2014 and has since grown and established itself. The school is located near Falun center, close to buses and parks.
The school has an international focus and teaching is conducted in both English and Swedish depending on the subject. The school works to put learning and knowledge first. We are a school with a clear set of values, with a safe work environment, good discipline and a lot of care. Students must learn to take personal responsibility for their development and work environment and to respect their schoolmates, teachers and themselves.
We are looking for a qualified Textiles teacher to join our team in August 2026.
What we offer
✔ A real international workplace with colleagues from all over the world
✔ All IES schools in Sweden are based on the same foundations for the vision of the school, namely the IES Ethos. Feel free to read more about this and see if they align with your own professional values and beliefs.
Your mission
✔ You need to have the qualifications and competence to teach years 6-9 in Textiles.
✔ The position is a permanent employment of 60% and includes teaching for a group of students.
At our school you get to work together with driven and committed colleagues who, together with the students, find new ways to learn and understand their world. By combining language, creativity and high academic quality, we help our students reach their full potential.
Your profile
✔ We believe that you are creative, responsible and innovative.
✔ You are committed to your work and have the ability to engage others. Experience of similar roles is an advantage.
✔ You are motivated by having regular contact with guardians and collaborating with colleagues in a supportive environment.
✔ You value and deliver a personal, clear and balanced leadership with both control and student engagement in focus. As a teacher, you are a clear and an active standard setter.
✔ Adequate university education and teaching credentials are a prerequisite. You have a professional appearance when dealing with students, guardians and colleagues.
✔ There are no requirements for previous teaching experience, but we would like you to be confident in your professional leadership where you can create a safe and stable environment both inside and outside the classroom.
✔ Swedish teacher qualifications and previous experience are an advantage.
Do not hesitate to send in your application or contact us for further conversation. Based on who you are and what your qualifications look like, we can plan the organization in slightly different ways.
Please submit your CV and cover letter through IES Careers. Interviews are ongoing..
Questions can be referred to Principal Carolina Browall at principal.falun@engelska.se
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 46 schools and around 30,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: principal.falun@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://falun.engelska.se
Trotzgatan 37c (visa karta
)
791 72 FALUN Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Falun Kontakt
Carolina Browall principal.falun@engelska.se Jobbnummer
10002411