Testing and Development Engineer for heat pump appliances
2025-09-20
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 900 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Join the Appliance - Testing & Development Team and play a vital role in bringing cutting-edge heat pump technology to market! We are a dynamic group responsible for the full development cycle, from concept development to final release. We employ a blended approach of virtual simulation, rigorous lab testing and customer site field tests. As a Testing and Development Engineer, you will be at the heart of this process, contributing to the development and validation of our newest developments. Your key responsibilities will include:
Executing and documenting lab-based hardware and functional testing of heat pumps at appliance and system level to validate the functionality and identify areas for improvement
Designing and creating test plans that align with industry standards and internal requirements
Bridging hardware and software development by collaborating closely with our software development colleagues by creating, reviewing and interpreting technical specifications particularly focusing on function descriptions
Hands-on commissioning and troubleshooting to prepare heat pump systems for testing, including software flashing, wet rig installation, and proactive fault finding and resolution to ensure smooth and efficient testing processes
Qualifications
Education:
Industry experience or degree in engineering
Technical skills required:
Experience in hardware / function testing in the lab at system or appliance level
Technical skills preferred:
Refrigeration application or HVAC background
Knowledge in fluid mechanics and thermodynamics
Experience in writing specifications for hardware / software and test descriptions
Experience with Matlab Simulink & JIRA
Personal skills
Eager to grow in the technical field and hands-on work in the lab
Good communication skills, working language is English
Able to take responsibility for own work and apply own initiative to find solutions
Structured and results-oriented with pro-active attitude & positive solution-focused mindset
Open-minded, flexible and eager to work in an international & diverse environment
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with
competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
