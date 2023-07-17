Tester
2023-07-17
The MSAB vision is to empower every investigation with digital forensic solutions - for a safer world. A core value is to run an ethics-driven company with innovation and results. MSAB is the global leader in digital forensic technology for mobile device examination and analysis. The sole focus of MSAB is on delivering high quality digital forensic solutions to collect, review, analyze and manage data. MSAB is a trusted partner to Law Enforcement, Defense Forces, Government Agencies and Forensic Laboratories in democratic countries throughout the world enabling them to investigate crime, gather intelligence, investigate fraud and fight corruption.
Your role
As a member of one of our agile development teams you will follow new features from idea to launch, while ensuring solid QA practices. You will primarily work with creating and collecting test-data in different apps and making sure that the forensic software covers all functions of the application. This includes creating accounts for apps and creating app-data for the different functionalities of the app. You will be actively reporting issues, supporting developers in investigating found defects and together with your test lead create test cases and analyze test plans.
In your role you will be working with applications and systems such as JIRA, Confluence and TestRail, Visual Studio and Git.
We believe that you have:
2+ years working experience with software testing and quality assurance
Experience of desktop testing in Windows environment
Interested in new technologies and overall experience in smartphone devices
Excellent communication skills in English (written and verbal).
This experience would also be beneficial:
Experience in mobile application testing
Education or certification in ISTQB or similar
Experience in GUI-testing and/or Powershell and Python.
The role is based in Hornstull, Stockholm. We believe in a roughly even split in work time between the office and home.
