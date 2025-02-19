Test Technician
Full Bemanning Sverige AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Göteborg
2025-02-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Full Bemanning Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Lidköping
, Helsingborg
, Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are searching for a Test & Commissioning Technician in Gothenburg.
Work: 100%
Start: Immediate
Position type: Permanent
Salary: based on experience
Responsibilities:
Performing troubleshooting and warranty repairs of M33/M34 trams.
Carrying out testing and commissioning of vehicles according to instructions.
Managing technical surveys.
Handling reporting of field data as well as other administration of forms etc.
Supporting maintenance documentation validation.
Being up to date regarding changes in maintenance documentation.
Performing modifications according to instruction and drawing documentation in English.
Registering completed warranty work in English and root cause analyses in our digital maintenance system Maximo.
Experience Profile:
Solid technical interest and ability to solve complex problems.
Experience of technical work from the automation industry, aviation, trains or the like where repair & troubleshooting of mechanical, electrical and digital control systems belongs to your everyday life.
Technical high school, higher education is a merit.
Previous experience of working in the train industry is a merit.
Good user of the Office suite.
Fluency in English and Swedish.
B driver's license. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Full Bemanning Sverige AB
(org.nr 559393-5355) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Test Technician Jobbnummer
9176447