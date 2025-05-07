Test Rig Developer (electrical designer
2025-05-07
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
As part of our Battery Production team, you'll play a crucial role in shaping the electric mobility landscape.
Role Summary
We are seeking an experienced and self-driven Test Rig Developer with focus on Electrical Design to join our In-house EOL project team. In this role, you will be responsible for designing and implementing electrical systems for test rigs used in battery component and system testing according to our quality assurance standards.
This is a fixed-term position for 12 months, with a start date to be agreed upon.
Job responsibilities
• Design and develop electrical systems for test rigs used in battery component and system testing.
• Create and interpret electrical schematics and wiring diagrams.
• Integrate electrical components with software and hardware systems.
• Perform system integration and validation.
• Collaborate with software developer, EOL engineers, and R&D developers.
• Provide training and guidance to your team colleagues.
• Document and report test results and findings.
• Develop scalable concepts for enhancing testing solutions and integrating them seamlessly into existing test rigs.
Who you are
Key Skillset:
• Strong knowledge of electrical systems, including battery management systems, and safety standards.
• Proficiency in designing and interpreting electrical schematics and wiring diagrams.
• Ability to simulate electric circuits in LTspice.
• Experience with electronic measurement tools such as oscilloscopes and multimeters.
• General understanding of PLC software tools like Siemens TIA Portal and test tools like LabVIEW, CANoe.
• Ability to interface electrical components with PLCs and other control systems.
• Demonstrate creativity and solution-oriented thinking.
Educational Background:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field.
Experience:
• Proven experience in electrical design, preferably in test rig or automation systems.
• Proven experience in industrial testing, preferably in battery systems.
Skills:
• Strong problem-solving skills and adaptability to work in a dynamic environment.
• Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.
• Familiarity with testing equipment and data analysis tools.
• Excellent communication and experience working with cross-functional teams.
Mindset:
• A proactive approach with a focus on prioritizing and delivering high-quality results.
• Passion for sustainable technology and a commitment to safety.
This is us
The EOL Testing engineering team at Scania Battery Production is home to a dynamic, highly skilled group of engineers from diverse backgrounds who specialize in delivering innovative solutions in the field of battery testing in a production environment. Our team combines deep technical expertise with a proactive, problem-solving approach, fostering an environment where creativity and efficiency meet to drive impactful results for our projects. With a strong focus on professional development and a supportive culture, the EOL Testing engineering team is dedicated to both individual growth and collective success, making it an exciting and empowering place to be a part of.
Scania offers
At Scania, we offer a dynamic workplace with opportunities for hybrid work and flexible hours in certain departments and roles - for example, through the Scania Sergel and Midway hubs -where the nature of the work allows it.However, this particular position requires on-site presence at the office/production facility and cannot be performed remotely. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-21. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role. If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Manager - EoL and SPCT Engineering Mathe Cecilia, cecilia.mathe@scania.com
Job Requisition 17412
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9326119