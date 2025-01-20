Test Leader(automation)
2025-01-20
Wanna have a flexible work environment where you can build your own benefit package or maybe just wanna maximize salary? Check out the role we have for one of our customers looking for a test leader below.
About the Role
As a Test Leader (Automation), you will play a pivotal role in ensuring that our client's advanced sensor and signal processing technologies meet the highest safety and quality standards. This role combines strategic oversight with hands-on technical responsibilities, making it ideal for someone who thrives in a dynamic and innovative environment.
Key Responsibilities
Take ownership of the validation process, ensuring comprehensive testing and verification of all components.
Define verification requirements and lead the development of robust test strategies.
Build and implement test frameworks for both hardware and software components.
Introduce and manage test simulation tools such as HIL, SIL, and Dspace.
Engage in hands-on test automation and utilize CI/CD tools.
Provide constructive feedback and motivate the team to achieve project goals.
Requirements
Proven experience as a Test Manager or Validation Lead, preferably in safety-critical systems.
Experience in testing both software and hardware, with a focus on embedded systems or IoT.
Strong leadership skills with the ability to drive comprehensive validation processes.
Technical expertise in test automation, CI/CD, and frameworks like Selenium and Python.
Industry experience in automotive, mobility, or industrial automation is advantageous.
Expertise in test simulation tools (HIL/SIL/Dspace) is highly desirable.
Key Attributes
Proactive and self-driven, with a strong sense of ownership over the validation process.
Excellent communication skills and a structured approach to problem-solving.
Flexible and solution-oriented, capable of balancing strategic and operational tasks.
Why Northab?
At Northab, we are committed to fostering innovation and delivering high-quality results. Our holistic project management approach and strategic partnerships ensure seamless execution from start to finish. By joining our team, you'll be part of a collaborative and forward-thinking environment where your expertise can make a significant impact on the future of transportation technology.
If you're ready to take on this exciting challenge and contribute to safer, more sustainable transportation solutions, we want to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Northab AB
(org.nr 556911-3458) Arbetsplats
Northab Jobbnummer
9112782