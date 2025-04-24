Test Leader
Job Description
We are on a journey to transform our digital capabilities by embracing the opportunities from data & technology and integrating them into the business. To develop IKEA as an even more affordable, sustainable, and accessible home furnishing retailer in an omnichannel environment, we need to bring people, processes, data, and technology closer together. Working together will be critical in reaching our strategic goals and it will demand leadership across functions and organizations, to always have the totality of IKEA in mind
We are now looking for a Test Leader. In this role, you'll lead the quality agenda across our Projects and Products and create the quality strategy. You'll guide and support the Quality/Software engineers working in these teams and ensure that the quality work is done based on defined and agreed principles, requirements, and ways of working.
Qualifications
Extensive experience in quality engineering principles, testing practices, and automation frameworks.
Deep understanding of software development processes, test strategies, and methodologies, including Agile approaches.
Familiarity with modern test tools, frameworks, and programming languages.
Strong leadership skills to guide, inspire, and mentor testing teams, fostering a collaborative and high-performing environment.
Excellent problem-solving skills, with an innovative and curious approach to overcoming challenges and exploring innovative solutions.
Exceptional communication skills to build strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.
Ability to collaborate and synchronize with other test leaders regularly for seamless coordination.
Proven ability to combine Agile methodologies with quality assurance and test automation.
Solid background in product development within electronics, quality, or software engineering.
Minimum 5 years of experience leading and mentoring test teams.
Ability to handle dynamic project requirements and scopes with a flexible and adaptive mindset.
Ability to deliver technical solutions that balance cost, quality, and sustainability while emphasizing innovative design principles.
Commitment to developing solutions.
University degree (M.Sc./B.Sc.) in Computer Science/Engineering related or equivalent experiences that are not only high-quality and cost-effective but also sustainable and elegant in design.
Strongly preferred competencies and experiences
Capability in developing products/solutions including software and electronics;
Knowledge of digital solutions and digital interfaces for consumer products;
Capability in agile development methods of products/solutions
Additional information
This is a permanent role based in Malmö. The Test Leader is crucial for developing our business, and we believe that your presence with the team and working the majority of the time in the workplace is essential, we will continuously interview candidates, so please don't hesitate to apply before 11th May 2025.
If you have any questions about the role, please get in touch with our Hiring Manager at Bahareh.mohajer@inter.ikea.com
, and for questions about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact People & Culture Recruiter at monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
About Inter IKEA Group
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. All to create a better everyday life for the many people. The Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - the worldwide IKEA franchisor - as well as range development, supply and certain industry activities.
