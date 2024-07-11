Test Engineers To Alten Sweden!
ALTEN IS HIRING EXPERIENCED TEST AND VALIDATION ENGINEERS!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness. ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
We are looking for test engineers with mechatronic or electrical testing experience within the automotive industry. We need dedicated team players who are sociable and highly motivated, and we need you to possess the ability to multitask, given that you might be working on several projects simultaneously and communicating with various other departments. At ALTEN our priority is always to match you against assignments that interests you.
REQUIREMENTS
Experience from product development is a merit.
Experience of tools like CANalyzer, KOLA, SE-Tool or similiar is a merit.
Minimum 3 years of experience from automotive testing.
Experience from the autmotive industry.
Master's or Bachelor's degree in engineering.
You must be fluent in English, written and spoken. Swedish is a big advantage.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
