Test Engineers for Battery packs
2025-07-03
Job Description
Actrify is currently seeking experienced Senior Test Engineers /Embedded engineer to strengthen our verification team. In this position, you'll perform comprehensive testing across multiple environments, including manual testing of batteries, vehicle setups, standalone systems, test benches, HIL systems, and automated testing platforms, with a primary focus on battery cells, modules, and packs.
Your responsibilities will include daily test operations, maintaining and calibrating testing equipment, installing test objects, programming automated test systems, and preparing new test protocols. Additionally, you will collaboratively plan, execute, and analyze tests within a dedicated team, continuously developing your expertise in advanced test methods and complex systems.
Who Are You?
We are looking for individuals passionate about electromobility and rigorous verification processes. Successful candidates should have strong expertise in integration testing and power electronics. You are action-driven, goal-oriented, and skilled in prioritizing tasks effectively to achieve high-quality results.
You thrive in collaborative settings, communicate effectively, and enjoy engaging proactively with new challenges. Curiosity, flexibility, and a team-oriented mindset are essential attributes for success in this role.
Qualifications
MSc/BSc in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Mechatronics, Electric Power, Embedded Software, Computer Science, or a related field.
Proven experience in battery test, verification, and validation.
Worked with dSpace or equivalent testing platforms.
Experience in Hardware-In-the-Loop (HIL), Software-In-the-Loop (SIL), Model-In-the-Loop (MIL).
Proficiency with CANalyzer and INCA.
Experience with Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) and test automation.
Fluent English communication skills, both written and spoken.
Strong analytical skills for requirements analysis and test case creation.
Meritorious Qualifications:
Automotive industry experience.
Strong system-level understanding.
About Actrify
Actrify is a leading consultancy specializing in charging solutions, battery technology, system engineering, and Battery Management Systems (BMS). Our mission is to accelerate electrification, contributing towards a more sustainable and intelligent world alongside our customers.
As part of the Vinn Group, we collaborate with over 500 specialized consultants across diverse technical domains. Vinn Group is partly owned by Volvo Group, reinforcing our strategic position within the automotive and technology sectors.
The job location will be in Stockholm and Gothenburg. We are looking for several new colleagues.
Contact detail
Thien Laubeck
• 46739-888496thien.laubeck@actrify.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-02
E-post: thien.laubeck@actrify.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Actrify AB
(org.nr 559389-3091)
Kvarnbergsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
411 05 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9414788