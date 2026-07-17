Test Engineer with Lumera Experience
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join an important transformation in the insurance sector where a legacy core system is being replaced by Lumera, a standard insurance policy platform. To keep momentum in the migration, the team needs stronger test capacity across several parallel workstreams.
In this role, you will help secure quality in a complex migration with many moving parts, close ties to the business, and clear impact on the overall delivery. It is a great opportunity for you who want to work with Lumera in a business-critical transformation.
Job DescriptionYou will perform test activities across the migration initiative.
You will work hands-on with system testing and system integration testing.
You will help validate that new and migrated functionality works as expected in the target solution.
You will contribute to strengthening the overall test capacity in a fast-moving transformation environment.
You will collaborate with teams involved in migration and delivery to support a stable and efficient rollout.
RequirementsExperience working with Lumera.
Knowledge of the insurance business domain.
Experience performing system testing.
Experience performing system integration testing.
Ability to contribute in a transformation with parallel migration streams.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8085168-2104981". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10005261